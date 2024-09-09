Now that it’s officially September, there are a few key horror sequels for genre fans to get excited about. Top of that list is Damien Leone’s Terrifier 3. Art the Clown is getting ready for his third festive killing spree and, with just over a month till the slasher’s release, this now-iconic movie monster is getting in the holiday spirit. He recently dropped a new trailer late last month and horrific images of his next crimes have been flooding the internet. However, now you can call Art the Clown to express your own sinister excitement about Terrifier 3.

That’s right, by calling the phone number 772-837-7439 Art will be waiting to hear from you. You may ask, what is this silent murderer doing on the other end? Don’t worry, he’s not going to recite a creepy monologue or tell you his favorite thing about killing. In classic Art fashion, he’s just going to annoy the heck out of you with a clown horn. This is similar to how he drove Lauren LaVera's Sienna Shaw insane in the Halloween store scene in Terrifier 2. Horror marketing has been stepping up its A-game in the last half decade. Art’s just doing his part to creatively scare the masses.

What’s ‘Terrifier 3’ About?

Close

Unlike the first two Terrifier nightmares, the third film leaves Halloween behind for the holly jolly Christmas season. However, Art, of course, is looking to turn the snow-covered Miles County blood-red. Taking place five years after Terrifier 2, Sienna and her brother Johnathan are still trying to move on from this demented clown. Sienna can’t shake that trauma, but they’re trying to have a nice family Christmas together. Yet we can’t have nice things in this morbid universe and Art’s been resurrected. He’s out for revenge on Sienna. This is a brutal Christmas slasher for the ages and, from the trailers, looks to take a lot of inspiration from other seasonal horror classics like Black Christmas. Alongside LaVera and David Howard Thornton’s Art, the film also stars Samantha Scaffidi, Elliot Fullam, Chris Jericho, and Daniel Roebuck as Santa Claus. While Terrifier has been one of the goriest horror franchises of the 21st century, horror fans haven’t seen anything yet. Many of the cast and crew, including Leone and Thornton, promised Terrifier 3 would be the bloodiest film of the series.

When Does ‘Terrifier 3’ Release?

Terrifier 3 is starting the deadly Christmas season early, exclusively in theaters on October 11, 2024. Until then, the previously released trailer and phone number teaser can be viewed below. Do you dare call Art the Clown?

Your browser does not support the video tag.