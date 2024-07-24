The Big Picture Get ready for a gory holiday treat with Terrifier 3, starring David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown on a bloody rampage.

The third installment promises even more gruesome effects and scares, with Daniel Roebuck as Santa Claus and a stellar cast.

Director Damien Leone and the VFX team are pushing boundaries to create the most horrifying and intense Terrifier film yet.

It’s Christmas in July today as the good folks behind Terrifier 3 have dropped the first trailer and poster for the third installment in Damien Leone’s gruesome and sinister franchise. The exciting double hitter comes as the perfect kick-off to the biggest film event of the year, San Diego Comic-Con, which returns to the Birthplace of California over the next four days. As graphic, gut-filled, and trauma-inducing as ever, the first look at Terrifier 3 puts a holiday twist on the movie that’s set to arrive in cinemas on October 11.

Back in his white makeup and tiny black hat, David Howard Thornton returns to the role that launched him to fame as the iconic and bone-chilling Art the Clown. Although it may be Christmastime in Miles County, the streets will be running red with blood as Art wreaks havoc, giving a new meaning to the nightmare before Christmas.

Likely questioning their life decisions that have them continuously crossing paths with Art, Terrifier 3 welcomes siblings Sienna and Jonathan Shaw back to the fold, played by Lauren LaVera and Elliott Fullam, respectively. The very end of Terrifier 2 saw Samantha Scaffidi’s Victoria Heyes bring a very gross bundle of terror into the world, resurrecting Art through a bizarre pregnancy that left audiences stunned. Scaffidi will reprise her role in the third installment. Additionally, Daniel Roebuck (The Munsters) will play Santa Claus, with the rest of the cast set to include Antonella Rose (Fear the Walking Dead), Cline Howard (3 from Hell), Krsy Fox (Allegoria), Jon Abrahams (House of Wax), pro wrestler Chris Jericho, and Jason Patric (The Lost Boys).

Buckle Up - ‘Terrifier 3’ Will Be Grosser Than Ever

Reinvigorating the horror genre, Leone scarred audiences around the globe when Terrifier slashed onto screens in 2016. Putting grime, gore, and a garnish of guts back into the genre, the movie became a hit with audiences who would unfortunately need to wait six years to see the sequel. With all systems go, Terrifier 2 lived up to the hype, sending audiences running to the bathroom upon its theatrical arrival. But, will Terrifier 3 be able to go above and beyond what horror fans saw in the second movie? Those involved in the production certainly believe that it will.

Not only did Jericho tell audiences that they were “gonna love Terrifer 3 because it’s even better, it ups the ante even more,” but Leone has credited the VFX team with molding the most impressive effects yet, sharing,

“They took on every insanely horrific idea I threw at them with gusto! ‘No’ was never an option even when it was something I came up with on the spot at the last minute. Those are the kind of artists a director dreams of working with.”

Check out the first look teaser and poster for Terrifier 3 above and learn everything there is to know about the upcoming horror flick here in our handy guide. In the meantime, catch the first two movies in the Terrifier franchise now streaming on Peacock.

Terrifier 3

In the third installment of Damien Leone’s breakout horror film, Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Damien Leone Cast David Howard Thornton , Lauren LaVera , Elliot Fullam , Samantha Scaffidi Main Genre Horror Writers Damien Leone Distributor(s) Cineverse Expand

Watch On Peacock