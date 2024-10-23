Right now, there’s one clown dominating the box office, and it certainly isn’t Joker: Folie à Deux. While the Joaquin Phoenix-led sequel may be underperforming around the globe, another funny guy is laughing his way to the bank as Terrifier 3 is raking it in hand over fist. But, if you haven’t had the chance to meet Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) just yet, then maybe jumping into the franchise’s third installment isn’t going to work for you. If this is the boat that you find yourself in, and you also happen to be a Prime Video subscriber, there’s great news for you, as Terrifier and Terrifier 2 are now available on the streaming platform.

The original idea for Terrifier started - as so many great ideas do - by way of a short film. The character Art the Clown, now made famous by Thornton, first appeared nearly two decades ago in the 2006 short film, The 9th Circle. After the character gained traction thanks to double appearances in the anthology film, All Hallows’ Eve, filmmaker Damien Leone went full steam ahead with 2016’s Terrifier. The original feature-length movie introduced the character on a broader scale while playing up the extreme gore and brutality that the franchise has now become synonymous with. In it, a killer clown stalks two young women, putting them and everyone in his way through absolute hell.

After getting mixed reviews from critics, Leone went back to the drawing board for the sequel that would eventually become 2022’s Terrifier 2. By this point, Art the Clown had become an almost lore-like entity to the horror community, and, partially thanks to word of mouth that warned prospective audiences they’d need barf bags for their screening, the sequel was a major hit at the box office. The follow-up’s success also has a direct correlation to Leone’s growth as a storyteller and filmmaker, as he took the constructive criticism of Terrifier to heart and implemented several well-received changes.

The Legacy of ‘Terrifier’

Close

Now three films deep and Terrifier is a household name with Thornton being an unmissable presence as Art the Clown. Likewise, the latter two films’ Lauren LaVera has gone down as the final girl of a brand-new franchise for her performance of Art’s greatest nemesis, Sienna Shaw. With the third installment still scaring up buckets of money at the box office and at least one more title on the way, like its torturous antagonist, Terrifier doesn’t look like it will be going away any time soon.

Head over to Prime Video now to stream Terrifier and Terrifier 2.

Terrifier On Halloween night, Tara Heyes finds herself as the obsession of a sadistic murderer known as Art the Clown. Release Date October 15, 2016 Director Damien Leone Cast Jenna Kanell , Samantha Scaffidi , David Howard Thornton , Catherine Corcoran , Pooya Mohseni , Matt McAllister Runtime 82 Main Genre Horror Writers Damien Leone Expand

Watch On Prime Video