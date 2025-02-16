No modern franchise has taken the horror world by storm like Terrifier. The murderous adventures of Art the Clown have been depicted in three brutal mainline films. The most recent, Terrifier 3, broke the box office last fall. Because of writer-director Damien Leone's indie slasher success story, merchandise for Terrifier has gone off the charts. New clothing lines, animatronics, Halloween costumes, Funko Pops, and action figures have all made genre fans very happy in the past couple of months. Now, Trick or Treat Studios is re-entering “The Terrifier” for their latest action figure collection based on the franchise.

Based on 2022’s Terrifier 2, the collection will feature four figures. There'll be two versions of Art the Clown. One will see our killer covered in blood while the other will see him in his stylish sunflower sunglasses from the film. The other two figures are Art’s devilish helper “The Little Pale Girl,” and Terrifier’s “final girl,” Sienna Shaw. The latter of which is her iconic warrior armor that debuted in Terrifier 2. There's no release date for these figures yet, but every character appears to come with at least one accessory. For example, Sienna comes with her sword and The Little Pale Girl has a dead rat.

