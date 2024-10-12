This article deals with graphic subject matterPicture this: it’s October 2022, the spookiest month of the year, and Terrifier 2 has just been released for the horror fans and gore fiends to feast upon. I, not quite having the iron stomach that others do when it comes to Art the Clown’s (David Howard Thornton) splattery method of killing, decide to sit it out, at least until it makes its home release and I can peacefully fast-forward the more gruesome parts (which, in a Terrifier movie, is the majority of the runtime). Suddenly the internet is ablaze, talking about THAT scene in Terrifier 2, and how they’ve just “never seen anything like it“, and “how was this even allowed to be released?” I, being far too curious for my own good, couldn’t resist. I had to know what everyone was talking about. Surely audiences were just overreacting. After all, what could top the infamous hacksaw scene from the first Terrifier? But much to my surprise (and disgust), it was worse. So much worse.

Allie’s Death is the Most Brutal Kill in ‘Terrifier 2’

There’s no denying that Art the Clown is one sadistic guy. Every horror villain is, but there’s something about the way Art takes such distinct pleasure in the torture of his victims that makes him especially gross and, well, terrifying. None of his kills are anything short of gruesome, but there is a distinct winner for the most drawn out and hard to watch, and that’s Allie’s (Casey Hartnett) death in Terrifier 2. Her death begins as a home invasion from Art, as she’s getting ready to meet her friends at a Halloween party. He chases her through her house and up to her bedroom where she attempts to block his entry by knocking over a shelf, which proves fruitless because Art just steps right over it, on a mission to spill some blood. (I'm queasy already.)

Art begins first by slicing into Allie’s scalp so he can get a good enough grip to rip it clean off, revealing her skull. He then proceeds to flay her back, break her arm, rip her forearm clean off, and then vertically rip the other arm in half, all the while he’s still slicing and stabbing at her. You’d think this would be enough to kill her, but unfortunately for Allie, she somehow manages to survive, and Art delights in this. He runs off and returns with some nauseating props: bleach and salt. He pours the bleach all over her body and rubs the salt into her wounds, and he even rips the left side of her face off to top it all off. That's when Allie’s mom arrives home, and she comes up to her daughter’s bedroom to find it covered in blood, and Art playing with her daughter’s corpse on the bed. Only she’s not a corpse yet, because she’s somehow still alive despite all Art has done to her, and she groans out a single excruciating “Mom” before finally succumbing to her wounds.

It’ll Be Hard to Top Allie’s Death in Future ‘Terrifier’ Installments

Given that Terrifier 2 had a much larger budget than the first film, it allowed writer and director Damien Leone the ability to expand on the gore and go as over the top with the kills as he wanted. He’ll be doing the same with Terrifier 3, which will no doubt have its own fair share of disturbing and nauseating kills. But it’ll be hard to top Allie’s death in terms of how gruesome and downright mean it is. Not that Art has ever really been nice about his kills, but he was especially cruel to Allie. What really pushed the kill over the top was when he, quite literally, rubbed salt in her wounds, and yet she somehow managed to survive everything he put her through for so long. It would be admirable if it weren’t so messed up. You almost want to see her die instantly just so she doesn’t have to endure any more of Art’s torture. That final line when her mom walks in, and she cries out to her, while she’s barely holding on to life, is haunting.

Art can certainly try, and I know he will, but it’ll be tough to top Allie’s death in future Terrifier installments. It’s been a few years since the movie released, and I’ve still not been able to get her death scene out of my head. It’s brutal, it's nauseating, it’s grotesque. It’s gore to the extreme. On the bright side, it did manage to get my mind off of the hacksaw scene. Though I’m not sure this scene is a better trade-off.

