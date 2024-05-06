The Big Picture Art the Clown's haunting legacy continues in Terrifier 3, set for a blood-soaked Christmas Eve rampage in Miles County.

Life-size animatronics of Art and The Little Pale Girl bring the terror of Terrifier 2 to Party City this Halloween season.

Terrifier fans can expect more creative kills and disturbing imagery in the upcoming sequel, set to hit theaters on October 11, 2024.

Horror fans are just about five months away from Halloween. That also means we’re getting closer to Art the Clown's deadly return in Damien Leone’s Terrifier 3. The upcoming sequel may be moving away from its spooky seasonal aesthetic in favor of a blood-soaked winter wonderland, but Party City is keeping Art’s haunting Halloween legacy alive with new life-size animatronics.

Based on Terrifier 2, the two menacing decorative pieces are of Art and their killer sidekick The Little Pale Girl. Art stands over 6 ½-feet-tall and is seen covered in blood, holding a saw and clown horn, and is wearing their sunflower sunglasses from the iconic Halloween store sequence from the first sequel. The Little Pale Girl, on the other hand, stands at just under 5-feet-tall and is holding a dead animal, similar to one seen in the school scenes from Terrifier 2. These animatronics are motion-activated. This includes their arms, wrists, and heads. If that wasn’t creepy enough, Art is complete with five eerie sounds while The Little Pale Girl’s eyes light up and she “recites a creepy soundtrack.”

What’s ‘Terrifier 3’ About?

Terrifier 3 returns horror fans to Miles County. The ill-fated town has survived two Halloween run-ins with the demonic force known as Art the Clown. However, this time around, Art’s bloody timetable has moved up to the “most wonderful time of year.” Christmas Eve is about to have a body count with no one being safe from Art’s naughty list. This includes jolly old Saint Nick himself, Santa Claus. If anyone can stop Art’s festive madness, it’s Sienna Shaw. Played once again by Lauren LaVera, Terrifier’s beloved Final Girl is in for the rematch of her life with Terrifier 3 set to explore more of her father’s scary connection to Art. Terrifier 2 pushed boundaries due to its creative kills, disturbing imagery, and emotional themes. Even with that, Leone has teased Terrifier fans haven’t seen anything yet. One of the more ghastly additions to Terrifier 2 was The Little Pale Girl and her tragic attachment to Art’s murderous past. It’ll be interesting to see if this tortured soul will return for the latest installment.

When Does ‘Terrifier 3’ Release?

Terrifier 3 is stabbing its way to theaters on October 11, 2024. The third film recently moved up two weeks after it finished shooting. Art and Pale Girl’s animatronics aren’t up for pre-order yet. However, given Halloween and Terrifier 3 are right around the corner, they should be on Party City’s website soon. Art will be $250 while Pale Girl will scare your wallet at $175. Life-size seasonal decor has become extremely popular over the last decade, with Party City, Spirit Halloween, and Home Depot fulfilling most horror fans’ wishlists. This includes The latter recently debuting a life-size Darth Vader complete with Christmas and Halloween accessories.