In terms of modern horror franchises, none have taken on a life of their own quite like Terrifier. In a decade, Damien Leone's indie slasher Darling has made Art the Clown a genre king. Outside his three deadly features, Art has left his mark on various merchandise like t-shirts, action figures, seasonal animatronics, masks, and Funko Pops. Now Funko is back for more horror with a blood-soaked Funko Pop set based on Terrifier 2.

The new Funko Pop Moment features Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) and Terrifier’s final girl, Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera), facing off for the first time. This is based on the beginning of their third-act fight in Terrifier 2. Specifically, the gross bathroom in the “Terrifier” amusement park ride. Like the film, the walls and Art are covered in blood. The now-iconic killer clown is wielding his wooden mallet covered in nails while Sienna is seen kneeling on the floor in her angel warrior Halloween costume. The pair of enemies are ready for war. Like previous Funko Movie Moments, there’s a ton of great detail jammed into this set. There’s “Art Was Here” smeared in blood on the wall, Sienna’s eye makeup highlights the angry expression on her face perfectly and the pieces of wood found on the bathroom floor are a nod to what transpires in the scene.

There’s no release date or price for this set yet, but it’s coming soon. This now joins Funko’s previous Terrifier Pops that the brand debuted ahead of Terrifier 3’s release this past summer. That initial collection only included Art in various poses with different props. There was even a Hot Topic exclusive Art completely naked, paying homage to the opening of Terrifier 2, that brought a lot of smiles to horror fans this Halloween season. However, this Funko Pop Moment is the first time Sienna has been immortalized in vinyl. That’s something few final girls like Laurie Strode, Nancy Thompson, and Sydney Prescott can say. Hopefully, this is just the beginning of many Sienna Pops to come.

'Terrifier' Features an Epic Horror Battle for the Ages

Since Sienna Shaw was introduced in Terrifier 2 in 2022, horror fans have quickly deemed her as the 21st century’s definitive final girl. That has a lot to do with what LaVera and Leone have brilliantly brought to the role. Sienna isn’t just a retread of what we’ve seen in other iconic slashers like Halloween and A Nightmare on Elm Street. What they established with Sienna’s backstory, her connection to Art through her deceased father and the series’ growing biblical subtext is like no other. Terrifier 3, which was released last month, expanded upon those ideas even further in some mind-blowing ways with flashbacks including Sienna’s father. That further adds to the compelling mystery of what's actually going on in Terrifier’s hellish landscape.

The third film was all about Sienna dealing with her survivor’s guilt, oftentimes failing, during the Christmas season. While this is a franchise where we come for the gory practical kill sequences, Terrifier keeps us coming back with its surprisingly nuanced character depth. This is something in Terrifier 3 that took on a somber life of its own. It’s also a film destined for the Funko treatment with Art’s new Santa Claus makeover.

Where Can You Stream ‘Terrifier’?

While Terrifier 3 is still killing it in theaters, making over $84 million worldwide to date, the first two Terrifier films are currently streaming on Prime Video. Terrifier 3 will be coming home on paid VOD during the holiday season on Tuesday, November 26. That’s before the physical media editions drop on Tuesday, December 17. As fans wait for Terrifier 2’s new Funko Pop Movie Moment to go up for pre-order, you can watch the trailer for Terrifier 3 below.

Terrifier 3 Terrifier 3 follows survivors Sienna and her brother as they attempt to recover from their traumatic encounter with the sinister Art the Clown. As the holiday season arrives, their efforts to find peace are shattered when Art returns, intent on turning their Christmas into a new nightmare. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Damien Leone Cast Lauren LaVera , David Howard Thornton , Antonella Rose , Elliott Fullam , Samantha Scaffidi , Margaret Anne Florence , Bryce Johnson , Alexa Blair Robertson , Mason Mecartea , Krsy Fox , Luciana VanDette , Clint Howard , Bradley Stryker , Daniel Roebuck , Chris Jericho , Tom Savini Jason Patric , Alex Ross , Kailey Hyman , Kellen Raffaelo , Lisa Marie Falcone , Stephen Cofield Jr. , Corrine Kelly , Joe Falcone , Peter Mitchell , Marie Maser , Jon Abrahams Runtime 125 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Damien Leone Studio(s) Dark Age Cinema , Fuzz on the Lens Productions Distributor(s) Cineverse prequel(s) Terrifier , Terrifier 2 Franchise(s) Terrifier Character(s) Sienna , Art the Clown , Gabbie , Jonathan , Victoria Heyes , Jessica , Greg , Mia , Cole , Jennifer , Juliet , Smokey , Eddie , Santa / Charlie , Burke , Bystander , Michael , Mark , Brooke , Timmy , Dispatch , Officer Evans , Bag Lady , Dean , Cosplayer , Receptionist , Dennis Expand

