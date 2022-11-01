Terrifier 2 director Damien Leone has been discussing the infamous kill scene involving Allie (Casey Hartnett) in the movie; he revealed how difficult it was to bring to life, in an interview with Variety. This news comes as the film continues to make its mark at the box office as it approaches $8 million dollars. This article does reveal major spoilers for an iconic death scene in the movie.

After he is resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) returns to Miles County to create more terror and a new pile of bodies. Sienna Shaw (Lauren LeVera) looks to bring his reign of terror to an end. However, Sienna is too late to save her friend Allie, who is perhaps given the harshest treatment of any character in the slasher film. After initially refusing Art some candy on Halloween night, Allie is murdered in an excruciatingly drawn-out death scene, that involves three minutes of mutilation.

Leone has revealed how the infamous 'bedroom scene' was actually the most practically challenging in the film to shoot, saying:

"I had to make a life-sized replica of Allie because I wanted the audience to see it’s a dummy who can’t possibly be a human being anymore, and then I wanted to have it wake up. So I had to figure out how to make this life-sized puppet. I’ve never dabbled in animatronics, but I knew I could turn this thing into a crude puppet. The whole room was built into a set, so I had people under the bed with rods going through it into her limbs and behind the wall operating her head. I put some rubber gloves in her chest with tubing to have her breathe. That took a long time, but it was really rewarding to see that thing come to life to and wake up."

Image Via Bloody Disgusting

RELATED: 'Terrifier 2' Director Damien Leone Shares Which Scene Was "Too Far" for the Bloody Slasher

Leone went on, "everything in the movie is 99% practical effects, but there are little things you can do with digital effects to bring life to these dummies. One of them was digitally putting the actress’ real eyeball on the dummy, so when she wakes up the eye opens." The scene proved enough to keep even the most desensitized horror fans awake at night.

Now, the Halloween weekend proved to be the film's fourth week in an extended theatrical run. It generated $1.87M dollars, which has resulted in a total accumulation of $7.7M at the Box Office. It is also now exclusively streaming on Screambox, meaning that the momentum for Terrifier 2 is unlikely to be slowing down any time soon.