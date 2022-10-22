In addition to the terrifying return of Art the Clown, one of the most memorable moments in the box office success Terrifier 2 was the nightmare sequence featuring the catchy “The Clown Café” jingle. Celebrating the success of Damien Leone‘s direct sequel to the 2016 retro slasher Terrifier, actor Leah Voysey (Operencia: The Stolen Sun) shared a live cover of the song she performed for the film.

With Terrifier 2’s theatrical run extended due to fan demand, more thrill-seeking audiences will have the opportunity to get the chilling song, which was played during Lauren LaVera's character's nightmare, stuck in their heads. Celebrating the film’s success, Voysey took to YouTube this week to perform a live cover of “The Clown Café.” In the video, the actress who played both the Clown Café singer and a nurse in the end credits scene was joined by CJ Rare on guitar to perform the song written by Jon and Al Kaplan.

In Terrifier 2, David Howard Thornton (The Dark Offerings) returns to play Art the Clown picking up where the first film left off. When the police confront Art, he turns the gun on himself and commits suicide only for his body to disappear from the morgue. When Terrifier 2 begins, a sinister entity has brought Art the Clown back to life and up to his old tricks again, reining terror down on the residents of Miles County. He returns on Halloween night once again and sets his sights on teenage girl Sienna and her little brother Jonathan, who is portrayed by Elliott Fullam (The Other Two).

Terrifier 2 also stars Felissa Rose (Angela in Sleepaway Camp), Chris Jericho (MacGruber), Sarah Voigt (We Have a Ghost), Kailey Hyman (A Man Called Otto), Casey Hartnett (What We Found), Griffin Santopietro (Anthony in Cobra Kai). Samantha Scaffidi (Demon Hole) also reprised her role as Victoria Heyes from Terrifier, as well as Jenna Kanell (The Front Runner) and Catherine Corcoran (Long Lost), who played Tara Heyes and Dawn, respectively.

Terrifier 2 is currently playing in select theaters. Check out Voysey’s “The Clown Café” cover as well as the film's terrifying trailer down below.