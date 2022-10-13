Art the Clown will be slashing his way back into 700+ theaters again this weekend since Terrifier 2's theatrical run has been extended due to fan demand. Terrifier 2 was given an unprecedented wide release by Cinedigm through Iconic Events last weekend, which was only supposed to last until Monday in most areas. When it premiered on October 6 in 800+ theaters nationwide, the no-holds-barred indie slasher epic earned $1.4 million against a $250 thousand dollar budget. Clocking in at a whopping 2 hours and 18 minutes, Terrifier 2 is the ultimate homage to the 80s slasher, delivering a graphically violent yet grotesquely hilarious film that follows the now-iconic horror villain Art the Clown as he stalks a troubled teen girl and her younger brother on Halloween night.

Terrifier 2's success is due mostly to word-of-mouth buzz since marketing has been minimal. Many moviegoers have turned to Twitter and TikTok to discuss the film, with many sharing that other audience members were fainting and vomiting during their respective showings. This is not surprising, since the film has been released completely uncut and unrated. Twitter user Andrew Liming Tweeted "#Terrifier2 my friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance. Highly recommended," accompanied by an image of paramedics standing next to a seated man at a movie theater. Twitter user Bark called the movie "an amazing gory mess," and said that it made other audience members sick.

Terrifier 2 is written and directed by Damien Leone. The film stars David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown, and Lauren LaVera as Sienna, who is a great new addition to the world of horror's iconic final girls. Terrifier 2 was crowdfunded through an Indiegogo campaign that was initially set with a goal of $50 thousand but ended up overreaching that, ending with a total of $250 thousand. The film started production back in 2019, but filming had to be halted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Image via Cinedigm

The massive success of Terrifier 2 is horror movie history in the making and shows that indie filmmakers are the true future of cinema. It also shows that audiences are craving something fresh and original, whether Hollywood wants to accept that or not. Terrifier 2 earned $400 thousand dollars in just its first night in theaters and ended up as number 10 at the weekend box office. The film, which currently sits at an 87 percent fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, will have another chance to scare up more ticket sales this weekend, and rightfully so.

Terrifier 2 is currently playing theatrically and will expand again this Friday. You can watch the terrifying trailer down below.