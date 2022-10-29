Editor's Note: The following contains minor spoilers for the film Terrifier 2.

Every iconic slasher needs their reoccurring nemesis. Between all the gutting and beheadings, our final girls work to balance the scales and give these brutal killers a run for their money. No matter who dons the mask of Ghostface, they just can’t seem to let Sidney Prescott go. Laurie Strode gets no treats and only tricks each Halloween she runs into Michael Myers while Freddy can’t seem to let Nancy rest whether she’s on Elm St. or in Hollywood. Despite our love for the slasher icons, we love rooting for the final girls even more. While our most famous final girls were only armed with their wit and resilience, Damien Leone’s Terrifier 2 ups the ante with Sienna (Lauren LaVera) as the perfect foil against Art the Clown’s (David Howard Thornton) unrelenting cruelty. With 2022 looking like the year when two of the most famous final girls finally get to find some peace, it only makes sense for the same year to bring forth a new and otherworldly type of final girl. And she kicks ass.

Double Vision: The Red Herring

For many reasons, the first Terrifier film was extremely polarizing. It left us feeling just as grimy as it looked and absolutely nothing could have prepared us for the infamous chainsaw scene. What is so jarring about the first film is that it has all the makings of a classic 80s slasher throwback, synth and all, but refuses to give us anything but Art in the end. It’s his world, and we’re just looking in. The reason slasher films work is that there is always a foil to the mindless killing. By the end, our glamorously blood soaked final girl gets to walk away intact and live to fight another day. Without any sort of relief, we are essentially watching these figures systematically hunt down and violate peoples’ bodies with no purpose other than bloodshed or hope that someone will stop them. The film makes us painfully aware of what a slasher looks like when you rip away one of its most classic and necessary components: The final girl.

Part of what makes the film so hard to digest for many viewers is that it refuses to give us anything but blood. Make no mistake, Terrifier is Art’s film and, in true performer fashion, he refuses to share the stage with anyone else. If anything, it teases us with Art’s initial fixation on Tara (Jenna Kanell) who basically oozes final girl energy. From her first moments on screen, she checks off all the boxes audiences have come to expect: responsible, observant, and cautious. Then, in a huge subversion of the trope, Art shoots her dead barely halfway through. Instead, closer to the end of the film, Tara’s sister Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi) is introduced as our accidental final girl who is barely allowed to survive. In reality, Art just ran out of time. He leaves her face mutilated before being taken to the morgue. Through leaving Victoria’s face unrecognizable, Art essentially steals the film back from her. She isn’t allowed to become an oppositional face or force to his story, instead, she is turned into another set piece by him. Everything to Art is a performance, and he’s not letting a final girl steal his shine. If the first Terrifier is Art’s film, Terrifier 2 is Sienna’s.

A Change of Art

In contrast to the first film, Terrifier 2 has a heart in the shape of a winged and armor-clad badass. Though just as (if not more) brutal than the first, we’re no longer forced to follow Art’s antics with no reprieve. Instead, we follow Sienna, who is just as much of an artist as our killer clown. One is ruled by passion and care while the other is fueled by achieving new heights of violence. We’re first introduced to her as she meticulously crafts a sentimental Halloween costume based on a character designed by her deceased father. As she works on it, her little brother Jonathan (Elliott Fullam) becomes convinced that their father predicted Sienna as the only person who can stand up to the Miles County Clown, otherwise known as Art. Like a mixture between an angel and Valkyrie, we later watch Sienna’s homage to her father become the set piece for their final (for now) showdown. With the first film as a showcase for Art’s depraved performances, the second really highlights the archetype of the final girl as a supernatural level of fortitude.

Terrifier 2 is very invested in the idea of doubles. Director Damien Leone not only gives us a final girl gone bad in Vicky, but a final girl seemingly just as powerful as her foe in Sienna. Each of the main players in the film has their opposite staring back at them. While Art and Sienna are the most obvious, we’re introduced to the brilliant Little Pale Girl (Amelie McLain) as Art’s companion who acts as a doubling of Sienna’s little brother. While Art presumably kills the young girl on the Terrifier ride before her likeness is taken over, Sienna continuously puts her body on the line to protect Jonathan at all costs. Art and Sienna are oppositional forces who parallel each other on a spatial and spiritual level. For all the heartlessness Art holds, Sienna is a character driven by her relationships with those around her. As above, so below.

Slashers Aren’t the Only Ones Who Can Get Resurrected

With all this talk of doubling, it’s really hard to not talk about how Art bit himself in the ass when he ignored the infamous double-tap rule in horror. Slashers never really had to worry about that before. We all know that the slasher is never really dead, but they have never had to think twice about it. To them, dead is dead. That’s it. Sienna, however, stands in the way of that. In probably one of the more wacky choices in the film, the sword her father gave as a gift before dying literally zaps her back to life after Art stabs her with it. While this seems to come out of left field, it positions Sienna as a final girl who is just as much of a boogeyman to slashers as they are to us. In this way, Sienna’s characterization and inclusion in this film seems to sketch out the beginning of an epic battle of biblical proportions that is much larger than we’ve encountered in a classic slasher franchise before.

While the first Terrifier seemed to mostly abandon the supernatural elements of Art that were established in his first feature film appearance in All Hallows Eve, Terrifier 2 hints that this may end up being a battle between heaven and hell after all. If Terrifier 2 shows us anything, it’s that Sienna can take a punch just as well as she gives one. It also helps that Lauren LaVera, herself, is a martial artist with over 16 years of experience. Sienna doesn’t just hit-and-run, but she steps toe to toe with Art as he tirelessly pursues everyone she loves. Everything he throws at her, she hurls back at him. And she does this all while cursing him the hell out. Sienna is a new iteration of the final girl who adds the heart to the Terrifier franchise that was desperately needed. Our girl kicks just as much ass before the sword zaps her back to life as she did afterward and shows that heaven can get just as bloody as hell.