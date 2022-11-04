Even as the spooky season comes to a close, the hype surrounding the recent slasher sequel Terrifier 2 continues with the vomit-inducing gorefest even being submitted for Oscar consideration. Fresh off the release of his latest Netflix series The Midnight Club, and exciting announcements for his upcoming series The Fall of the House of Usher based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, modern-day horror legend Mike Flanagan has praised Damien Leone's buzzworthy sequel.

The Haunting of Hill House, Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass writer-director took to Twitter to share his opinion on the hotly discussed sequel. Known as one of the most influential voices in contemporary horror, Flanagan gave his experienced perspective on the success of the film marking the return of Art the Clown. The talented filmmaker and master of tension — who also brought fans significant frights in films like Hush, Gerald’s Game, and Doctor Sleep — focused his brief review on the film’s invention of an elevated sub-genre as well as Lauren LaVera’s “terrific” performance as the protagonist, Sienna.

Terrifier 2 picks up where the hit 2016 film left off, following the events of that fateful Halloween night when Tara Heyes (Jenna Kannel) learned she was the object of a sadistic murderer’s obsession. David Howard Thornton reprised his role as the now supernatural entity, Art the Clown, who returns to Miles County to celebrate the autumnal holiday with a new obsession.

La Vera’s Sienna is a teenage girl taking care of her little brother Jonathan (Elliot Fullman), who wants to dress as the infamous murderer for Halloween this year. The sequel also stars Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), Chris Jericho (MacGruber), Sarah Voigt (We Have a Ghost), Kailey Hyman (A Man Called Otto), Casey Hartnett (What We Found) and Griffin Santopietro (Cobra Kai).

Horror fans with a Netflix account can access some of Flanagan’s latest work by delving into the Flanaverse Collection on Netflix, which also includes films like Before I Wake, Oculus, Ouija: Origin of Evil, and Absentia.

Terrifier 2 is now exclusively streaming on ScreamBox and will be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD in December. Check out Flanagan's tweet and the trailer for Terrifier 2 down below.