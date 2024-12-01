2024 has been another great year to be a Terrifier fan. The Damien Leone indie slasher released the third devilish entry in the now-iconic horror franchise in October to a ton of critical and box office success. Alongside its debut, the series has been showing Art the Clown a lot of love with new apparel collections, action figures, and Funko Pops. Now, with Terrifier 3 just hitting digital this past week, a new character has been added to Funko’s Terrifier collection.

The latest demon in the Funko Terrifier series of Pops is the Little Pale Girl. Like her haunting appearance in 2022’s Terrifier 2, this devilish entity has taken the form of a little girl who’s wearing Art the Clown’s killer color scheme. The black and white dress has since become a staple cosplay at horror conventions across the globe and there's so much great detail to this piece that's going to make a lot of Terrifier fans happy. This includes a hole in the Pale Girl’s white sock, the rat that’s blood has made its way to both of her hands and her demented yellow smile taking after her “mentor.”

However, the best part of this figure is its glow-in-the-dark eyes. This emulates one of Terrifier 2’s most eerie scenes involving the character. The Little Pale Girl is a part of Funko's specialty series, joining the ever-expanding Art the Clown army. Also, recently Funko unveiled their latest Amazon exclusive Pop Movie Moment, Art the Clown vs. Sienna, based on Terrifier 2. It's great to see more Terrifier characters continue to get love through merchandise beyond Art himself.

The Little Pale Girl Gave ‘Terrifier’ a Supernatural Edge

While the original Terrifier was presented as a blood-soaked unrated version of our favorite traditional slashers, Terrifier 2 put more focus on its world-building and characters. One of the biggest changes from the original to its first sequel was that Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) was now a supernatural unkillable force to be reckoned with. That also saw him get a sidekick in the form of the Little Pale Girl. This was a purely evil entity that took the form of one of Art’s victims, giving her a disturbing clownish makeover.

While not much of a physical threat in the film, actress Amelie McLain matched her co-star’s terrifying yet playful energy perfectly and has some of the more memorable scenes in Terrifier 2. Her job by the end of the sequel was seemingly done, paving the way for Vicky (Victoria Heyes) to become the new vessel of evil. However, given her growing popularity in the horror community, it’ll be interesting to see if the Little Pale Girl will make a return in the upcoming Terrifier 4.

Where Can You Stream ‘Terrifier’?

The first two Terrifier films can currently be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Terrifier 3 can also be rented for $19.99 USD and purchased for $24.99 on all major paid VOD services. Before your next Terrifier marathon, you can pre-order the Little Pale Girl’s glow-in-the-dark Funko Pop on Entertainment Earth’s website for $11.99. The figure is set to be released in February.