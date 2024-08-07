The Big Picture Terrifier's Little Pale Girl figure joins Mezco's horror line, capturing the tragic backstory of Art the Clown's victim, set to ship in 2025.

Fans can catch both Terrifier films on Tubi for free, with Terrifier 3 hitting theaters on October 11, 2024, adding to Art's growing legacy.

Damien Leone's Terrifier franchise explores new depths with the Little Pale Girl's storyline, bringing a fresh wave of terror and merchandise.

When it comes to modern slasher franchises, none have been as celebrated as Damien Leone's Terrifier. The gory series that made the sinister Art the Clown a dreaded household name is gearing up for its third entry later this October. However, while horror fans count down the days till Art’s festive return, many companies have been debuting new blood-soaked merchandise to pass the killer time. This included Funko Pops, apparel collections, Halloween animatronics and action figures from Mezco Toyz. Now Mezco is continuing their Terrifier love with a new Little Pale Girl figure.

A part of Mezco's LDD Presents line up, the Little Pale Girl is based on the character that debuted in 2022’s Terrifier 2, portrayed by Amelie McLain. The figure stands at 10.5 inches tall and features five points of articulation. Not too dissimilar to her demonic partner in crime, she’s presented as a scary black and white clown with a miniskirt clown dress and a tiny white top hat. Her haunting smile, captured in this figure, is one of the character’s most striking visual quirks. The Little Pale Girl now joins her boss Art, Ghostface, Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers from Halloween II in Mezco's horror arsenal.

The Tragedy of the Little Pale Girl

Terrifier 2 added so much lore to Art the Clown's scream-inducing reality, like Lauren LaVera's final girl, Sienna Shaw. However, arguably one of the more tragic figures of the film is the Little Pale Girl. The backstory of her being one of Art's many victims is heartbreaking enough, but her young age makes it all the more disturbing. Now, kind of like Samantha Scaffidi’s Victoria, she has been forced to endure the afterlife serving Art’s unique brand of madness. She's also a big reason for Art's resurrection in the upcoming Terrifier 3, as the Little Pale Girl carried the clown's severed head to safety so he could literally be reborn through the possessed Victoria. Fans will have to wait and see if the Little Pale Girl will make an appearance in the third film, but Art’s next murder spree will take place five years after the events of the second film during the cheery holiday season. It wouldn't be a Christmas film without family and Art’s is only growing with each passing kill.

Where's ‘Terrifier 2’ Streaming?

Both Terrifier films are currently streaming for free on Tubi. The Little Pale Girl’s new Mezco figure is also up for pre-order on their website for $50 USD. The menacing figure is set to ship between January and March 2025. This will be after Terrifier 3 hits theaters on October 11, 2024.

