Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) is an endlessly surprising horror antagonist, and as Damien Leone has built up his character over a number of movies, he keeps growing and coming back stronger. The ending of Terrifier 2 builds on Art’s supernatural nature and shows just how difficult he is to defeat, culminating in a mid-credits scene that sees Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi) giving birth to Art's head following his decapitation in the movie’s climax. The sequence’s main purpose is to highlight to the audience that Art has unfinished business and that his body can be resurrected. It is bloody and disturbing, but it's not what Leone originally had in mind. The release of James Wan’s Malignant presented a sequence so similar to Terrifier 2's original ending that the filmmaker had to go back to the drawing board.

What happens in the mid-credits scene of 'Terrifier 2'?

Terrifier 2 ends with Sienna (Lauren LaVera) decapitating Art the Clown. However, a mid-credits scene proves that Art isn’t gone for good. The sequel expands on the backstory of Art the Clown and introduces more supernatural elements to his character, but this is pushed to its extremity in the final shot of Terrifier 2. After the credits start to roll, the movie cuts to a psychiatric facility where Victoria, one of Art's victims from the first film, is being held. We hear her screaming as she violently throws up before painting the walls with blood. The camera pans from a heart shape with the words "Vicky + Art" drawn on the wall, to Vicky nursing a pregnant belly. When her nurse comes to check on her, a shot framed through a small window in the door shows Vicky cradling and licking Art’s head, which she has freshly birthed. It evidences to the audience that Art is coming back for more violence in a sick and brutal manner.

The original ending of 'Terrifier 2' was even more brutal

Although the end sequence of Terrifier 2 is sickening, the original ending was even more bloody, as revealed by Damien Leone in the commentary for the movie. In the original version, Vicky is not pregnant, instead she is seen “scratching the back of her head and notices blood all over her fingers”. Her nurse (played by Leah Voysey who also plays the Clown Café host) goes to check on Vicky and, whilst inspecting the back of her head, suddenly gets her fingers bitten off. Victoria “grabs the back of her scalp, rips [it] open, and it’s Art the Clown growing on the back of her head like a tumor”. This initial ending feeds into the lore of Art needing a host to feed on, and feels much more consuming than the birthing scene. However, another horror movie beat them to it and the scene had to be completely re-thought.

'Terrifier 2' was originally similar to 'Malignant'

This original ending will sound familiar to horror fans, and that’s because it is the exact plot twist that was used in James Wan’s Malignant. The movie follows a woman named Madison (Annabelle Wallis) who is troubled by visions of brutal murders that end up being very real. Malignant’s big third act reveals that these visions are caused by a parasitic twin with supernatural abilities named Gabriel, which lives off Madison. The movie succeeds in its practical effects, both prosthetic and animatronic, that bring Gabriel to life - showing him attached to Madison and his ability to take control of his host. An earlier scene shows Madison as a child with Gabriel attached to her, almost like a tumor, before his unsuccessful removal (although physically removed, Gabriel’s brain remained, which allowed the events of Malignant to occur). The whole design is extremely realistic and unnerving, and it is ultimately this twist that elevates Malignant.

So, when Damien Leone saw Malignant a few months after he had shot Terrifer 2, it was clear the mid-credits scene had to be changed. As he explained in the commentary, “we both did the exact same thing, and we [couldn’t] possibly do that, so we had to go and reconfigure,” and so the birthing scene was ironically born. It is a shame we never got to see Art the Clown in a Malignant-esque showdown, but the adapted ending feels much more akin to Leone’s style. It is simple yet horrifying, and allows Terrifer 3 to expand on it in a truly shocking and memorable way.

