In an exclusive revealed by Variety, it has been officially announced that modern cinema's most terrifying clown, Art, will be moving from the screen to the page as a novelization of Terrifier 2 is released. The novel is a partnership between Titan Books, Cineverse, and Bloody Disgusting, with the book set to be published during the upcoming Terrifier 3's theatrical run. Penning the novel is Tim Waggoner, a veteran of horror fiction and the writer behind novelizations of the likes of Halloween Kills and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

As cited on Variety, an official synopsis for the upcoming novel reads:

"In this gruesome novelization of the hit horror film, the nightmarish Art the Clown returns from the dead to continue his murderous and mad spree in the sleepy town of Miles County, one year after they survived the events of “Terrifier.” Little do they know the nightmare is about to begin anew. Resurrected by a sinister entity, Art is back with an appetite for murder and mayhem—setting his sights on the recently bereaved teenager Sienna and her younger brother Jonathan. The streets are about to run with blood, and Sienna must somehow survive this gruesome Halloween night and discover how to defeat a brutal and unforgiving killing machine from beyond her nightmares. There’s no stopping Art once his sights are set on you…"

'Terrifier 3' Has the Franchise's Biggest Budget Yet

An unexpected hit, the first Terrifier burst onto screens in 2018 in the US and immediately proved to be another massive hit in the world of low-budget horror. Central to the movie's triumph was the skin-crawling Art the Clown, portrayed with violent poise by David Howard Thornton. After a sequel landed the franchise a similar success rate to the original, a third was swiftly announced and became the first in the franchise to receive a multi-million-dollar budget. Terrifier 3 is reported to cost around $2 million, and will hopefully see the budget put into eye-catching practical effects that will keep the series' streak of gruesome and inventive horror alive.

Terrifier 3 sees Lauren LaVera reprise her role as Sienna Shaw, the older sister of Jonathan (Elliot Fullam), with them both joined in the ensemble by the likes of the first film's sole survivor, Samantha Scaffidi as Vicky Heyes, wrestler Chris Jericho as Burke, Daniel Roebuck as Santa Claus, and, of course, Howard Thornton. Originally scheduled for an October 25, 2024 release, the movie was recently brought forward by two weeks, with the official release date now set for October 11, 2024.

An official novelization of Terrifier 2 will be released this Fall. You can stream the movie it is based upon right now on Screambox, with the third installment, Terrifier 3, set to release on October 11.

Terrifier 3

In the third installment of Damien Leone’s breakout horror film, Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Damien Leone Cast David Howard Thornton , Lauren LaVera , Elliot Fullam , Samantha Scaffidi Main Genre Horror Writers Damien Leone Distributor(s) Cineverse Expand

