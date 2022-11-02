It's nearly impossible for anyone to have missed the buzz for this year's goriest horror, writer and director Damien Leone's sequel Terrifier 2. This grindhouse gorefest set out to top its predecessor in nearly every way, and judging by its reception and box office bank, Leone's bloody brainchild succeeded in doing so. In the sequel we pick up where the first left off, with the sadistic - and apparently supernatural - Art the Clown (played by David Howard Thornton) being resurrected to once again reign terror over another Halloween night. Because of the film's success among the horror community, Terrifier 2 has been submitted for Oscar consideration, courtesy of Bloody Disgusting.

Thanks to a type of grassroots campaign among 2016's Terrifier fans, and those eager to get horror films more recognition, Leone's brutal, uncut 2-hour creation has had an impressive run with its two theatrical releases by Cinedigm. Raking in almost $8 million worldwide on a $250 thousand dollar budget, the indie horror swept fans' expectations, and encouraged them to push for more. With reports of moviegoers vomiting and passing out likely luring in thrill-seeking patrons, this splatter flick has far exceeded expectations, and is now setting its sights on gold.

Fans of the film have joined together to have Art the Clown's second feature film considered for the Oscars. Driving a campaign that urges supporters to tag the Academy on Twitter with the hashtag #OscarsforArt, the upper echelons of the genre community have heard the people's cries. Terrifier 2 has officially been submitted for Oscar consideration by one of horror's go-to sites for entertainment, Bloody Disgusting. On this unprecedented nomination, Bloody Disgusting's Managing Director Brad Miska says:

"No, it will never actually happen. Yes, it’s a total goof. But you know what? The thought of having members of the Academy endure an extreme unrated horror movie that they would otherwise consider beneath them? That’s just too hilarious of an opportunity to pass up."

While some have felt the sequel loses its plot in all the viscera, most aren't filling the theaters for a fully fleshed storyline. The enigma that is Leone's Art the Clown seems driven by the pure joy he takes in dismantling human bodies, and there appears to be a wide audience for such. The practical effects of the film's boundary-pushing violence have been widely praised since its release, and those with a stomach iron enough to sit through it have come out on the other end... stronger for it?

Alongside Thornton reprising his iconic role as Art the Clown is Lauren LaVera, Elliott Fullam, Samantha Scaffidi, Sleepaway Camp's Felissa Rose and pro wrestling superstar Chris Jericho.

Terrifier 2 is now exclusively streaming on Screambox, and will be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD in December. Check out the trailer below, if you dare, and keep an eye out for Art this coming Oscar season: