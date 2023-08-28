The Big Picture Terrifier 2, the cult classic horror movie sequel, was one of the most profitable films of 2022, and it's coming back to theaters on November 8.

The franchise's commitment to old-school blood-soaked gore and madness, led by the traumatizing antics of Art the Clown, has made it a must-see for horror fans.

Terrifier 2's success has paved the way for the highly anticipated release of Terrifier 3 in late 2024, promising even crazier battles between Sienna and Art, with cameras set to roll this winter.

It feels like in the last few years horror fans have been spoiled by an endless number of great new slashers — one of those is Damien Leone’s Terrifier 2. The sequel to the cult classic 2016 blood bath quickly became one of the most profitable films of 2022 last Halloween. Now to make the wait for Terrifier 3 a little less painful, Terrifier 2 is coming back to theaters on November 8, thanks to Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting. Leone couldn’t have been happier saying in a statement"

“This year has been unlike anything we could have imagined. To see all the love Terrifier 2 has received and the excitement this release has inspired from fans new and old, is truly beyond words. As a thank you to them and the many people who worked tirelessly on this release, we want to bring it back to the big screen where it belongs. And more than that, while fans eagerly await the release of Terrifier 3 next year, we will be including some special surprises because a year is just too long to wait.”

Art the Clown Is Horror Royalty

What makes the Terrifier franchise live up to its haunting namesake is Leone’s commitment to old-school blood-soaked gore and madness. Art the Clown instantly became a horror icon for a reason. His traumatizing antics and kills make Freddy and Jason look like child's play. Especially in the sequel which not only upped the creatively insane murders, but the franchise’s disturbingly rich lore as well. The sequel introduced the series’ “final girl” Sienna (Lauren LaVera) who has become a fan favorite among horror lovers. Her battle with Art has hit legendary status, and it’s only going to get crazier with Terrifier 3 set to hit theaters in late 2024. Cameras are expected to roll sometime this winter with LaVera and David Howard Thornton’s Art set to return.

'Terrifier's a Theatrical Darling

Terrifier 2 will be the second re-release for the franchise this year. The first film enjoyed a ton of success in its first wide theatrical run this past July making over $416,000 worldwide on only a $35,000 budget. It was soaking in the success of Terrifier 2’s original theatrical run last year when the epic sequel made $15 million worldwide on a $250,000.

Check out the trailer below and don't miss your chance to see Terrifier 2 on the big screen on November 8.