Art the Clown is back in a new Collider exclusive trailer for Damien Leone's Terrifier 2. The film follows the sadistic yet silly killer after he's been resurrected to terrify the quiet town of Miles County once again. This time, he's hunting down a new pair of victims - a teenage girl and her younger brother who has become obsessed with his case. The ultra gory slasher comes to theaters on October 6 through Cinedigm and Iconic Events.

Before meeting Art, the trailer introduces viewers to his victims, showing the film's newly dubbed Final Girl Sienna (Lauren LaVera) and her young brother Jonathan (Elliot Fullam) sitting down to eat. Jonathan is both creeped out and intrigued by the killing spree of Art the Clown a year earlier. Although Sienna isn't convinced that Art is going to return suddenly after his apparent suicide in the last film, her mind is changed after a few spooky encounters with the killer himself. Her worst fears are confirmed when she attends a Halloween party with her friends as she ends up running for her life from the sadistic clown.

All of what makes Art such a terrifying yet compelling villain is present in the trailer. At first, he comes off as merely goofy, awkwardly messing around in the costume shop, honking horns in people's ears, and generally being an odd fellow. His exaggerated facial expressions and animated acting come courtesy of David Howard Thornton who reprises the role after excellently straddling the line between silly and wholly scary in the first film. Art's goofy antics are quickly contrasted by his brutal and sadistic killings as his black and white costume becomes splattered with blood. One's he's introduced on-stage, everything goes to hell and Art shows his true colors. He tortures Final Girl Sienna and performs some truly bloody and heinous acts, all with his signature silliness still intact. Sienna shows that she's not going to go down without a fight though, facing the clown head-to-head at the end.

Image via Cinedigm

Terrifier 2 features a mix of new and returning cast members along with some fun guests to make appearances in the film. Alongside Thornton, Samatha Scaffidi, who played the lone survivor of the first Terrifier Victoria Heyes, reprises her role for the sequel. Although she survived the first film, she didn't get out without severe consequences, becoming severely disfigured thanks to Art. Horror legend Felissa Rose, who notably played Angela in the classic Sleepaway Camp, also joins the film with fellow high-profile newcomer and wrestling superstar Chris Jericho. Griffin Santopietro, Sarah Voigt, Kailey Hyman, Casey Hartnett, Tamara Glynn, and Nedim Jahić round out the cast.

Terrifier 2 is Leone's fourth feature film and the fifth appearance of Art the Clown among his directorial efforts. Art has been featured prominently in Leone's work, starting in his original short film The 9th Circle before starring in the original Terrifier short which spawned the films and later All Hallow's Eve, Leone's first feature. Art has acted as Leone's staple character, with the clown only failing to appear in his second feature Frankenstein vs. The Mummy.

Terrifier 2 reaches theaters on October 6. Check out the trailer below: