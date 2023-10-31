The Big Picture Art the Clown's kills in Terrifier and Terrifier 2 are twisted and gruesome, pushing the boundaries of traditional horror movie deaths.

Director Damien Leone drew inspiration from real-life torture methods and infamous serial killers to create Art's brutal kills.

The death scenes in Terrifier 2 are over-the-top and visceral, with an emphasis on bloody and queasy special effects to unsettle audiences.

Trigger Warning: The follower references torture and violence.Horror movies tend to play a heightened game of life or death. Depending on the tone, budget, or by mistake, the death scenes can be dumb. For the movies featuring Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), his kills are not for the faint of heart. The deaths are over-the-top and visceral in finding new ways to unsettle horror movie fans who may think they have seen everything. Out of depravity, Art takes his name literally, creating body horror showpieces out of the violence he enacts on so many poor souls. No organ, limb, or appendage is safe. It certainly makes for a grisly, disturbing experience and with Terrifier 2 (2022) re-releasing into theaters for a limited time, can you make it through a kill without a reaction? Director Damien Leone has created a modern horror icon for the 2020s in Art the Clown and the filmmaker doesn’t hold back. For a brutal kill in Terrifier 2, the director was inspired by one of the world’s most infamous serial killers who was never caught.

Terrifier 2 After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night.

What Makes Art the Clown's ‘Terrifier’ Kills So Scary?

Back in 2016, Tara (Jenna Kanell) and Dawn (Catherine Corcoran) were a pair of friends who were unaware of how horrible their Halloween night would end up. While this is the first, feature-length Terrifier movie, it’s not the first to introduce Art the Clown. If this is your introduction to the demonic entity, you’ll find out rather quickly how twisted the clown-dressed, demonic entity can be. He targets the friends and eventually captures them. Dawn is hung upside down, displayed in front of a bound Tara who is forced to watch what unfolds. Art the Clown uses a hacksaw to split Dawn into two for a nauseating, excruciating death scene. Art is full of surprises in how he kills, something that was very purposeful when the movie's director set out to make the movie.

In an interview with Dread Central, Damien Leone talked about finding inspiration from real, man-made inventions to bring pain and suffering. He wanted to get audiences in the seats who may rush to watch a bigger studio movie, concluding that he should emphasize the special effects. He said in the interview, “Let’s show a kill scene that’s really insane and not something you typically see in your average movie. So I was investigating medieval torture methods and I came across this method of sawing people in half with a giant saw, it’s a little different than it is in Terrifier, but it’s a giant saw with a guy at each end sawing people in half.” It would seem the closest thing to what Leone is describing, is what this picture depicts with a victim hung upside down to ensure the blood going to their head kept them alive long enough for the saw to reach their navel. But the torture and execution were done any number of ways, from the saw placed at the head or groin before the blades went into the flesh. Then Leone realized he would need to one-up himself for the sequel.

Art the Clown Returns in 'Terrifier 2' With More Elaborate Kills

Terrifier 2 unleashes what fellow director Mike Flanagan praised as a “megaslasher” onto more unsuspecting victims. A coroner (Cory DuVal) has the bad luck of getting Art’s presumed dead body, which is presumed wrong with broken teeth and eye-gouging. A costume shop worker won’t be paid his minimum wage anymore once Art takes a rusted meat cleaver to his skull. But then there is what happens to Allie (Casey Hartnett), friend to this movie’s final girl Sienna (Lauren LaVera). There is a reason Mike Flanagan praised this sequel. Terrifier 2's kill scenes use every second of its runtime for the bloody and queasy special effects to get a spotlight. If you've seen the movie, you know what it is, that no-holds-barred, evisceration of the girl. It’s not like the brutality comes out of nowhere, not with the preceding deaths and the ones that come afterward, but Allie’s death flaunts the overkill tendencies of Art the Clown.

Before Allie can join her friend Sienna on Halloween night, the clown invades her house. Allie is frozen in place out of horror. Allie tries to hide in her bedroom, which does little to help. Art maims her, nothing off limits from her eye, scalp, and arms, then he brings in bleach and salt to make the wounds burn for unimaginable pain. Leone was quoted in Collider for explaining the process of filming Allie’s death scene, notably in the aftermath of the attack.

“I had to make a life-sized replica of Allie because I wanted the audience to see it’s a dummy who can’t possibly be a human being anymore, and then I wanted to have it wake up.” It gives off an uncanny effect, as Leone describes it as a “crude puppet.” The brutality on-screen is because director Damien Leone wanted to top the “death by hacksaw” in the previous movie, and it’s safe to say he does. He knew fans wanted something new, affectionately calling them, “gore hounds.” In the interview with Dread Central, the director notes research from a true-crime book of Jack the Ripper, where he spotted a picture that he latched onto, saying, “It was the aftermath of this corpse-like splayed out on a bed, and it was so horribly mutilated that you really couldn’t even tell it was a human being anymore.” Leone figured he should try to “reverse engineer” what happened and how Art the Clown would do it.

The True Crime That Inspired a Brutal Kill in ‘Terrifier 2’

There are many reasons why the Jack the Ripper killings went unsolved. Newspapers used the crimes to either make money or criticize the police’s ineptitude. Letters were written by the supposed killer, stoking public fear, which can bring to mind the reaction to the letters of the Zodiac killer, 81 years later. Police investigations were botched. Urban legends would also creep into the facts of the criminal. Jack the Ripper: The Definitive Story (2011) is a documentary that attempts to clean up the myths associated with the elusive killer and present a detailed account from witness statements, coroner reports, and a focus on police investigations. The doc uses 3D virtual environments that might appear cheesy and there are stunted performances from actors, but once it gets going, the doc is easy to watch as it recreates the terror in Victorian London.

Between August and November 1888, the Whitechapel district became the infamous site for the Jack the Ripper killings where five women were murdered. The location was a slum, with high amounts of poverty and prostitution. Five women were confirmed as victims of London’s elusive serial killer, sharing a similar path of having fallen into alcoholism and prostitution. The women are as listed: Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly. Although Damien Leone didn’t mention by name who the photo was of, it seems to have been Mary Jane Kelly as she was the victim found in such a grisly state as the director mentions. While the other four women were savagely killed, from abdominal and facial wounds, it happened outside on the cobblestone alleys. Because Kelly was indoors, it meant the killer could stay behind without being caught.

Art the Clown Is Not as Scary as the Unsolved Killings by Jack the Ripper

Mary Jane Kelly was 25 years old and is generally believed to be the last victim of the infamous serial killer. Like the doc, the book Jack the Ripper: The Facts (1998) by Paul Begg is an in-depth look at witness statements and the police investigation. According to the pages, Mary Jane Kelly was known to fabricate her life, making it difficult to figure out the young woman’s past. She had been introduced to prostitution by her cousin and in her final days, Kelly was living in the Whitechapel district at 13 Miller’s Court. She had a relationship with a man named Joseph Bartnett, who was her roommate before moving out due to a dislike for Kelly’s way of making money. He would still visit her, but he wouldn’t be living out of Miller’s Court when Kelly was attacked. The last night of her life is full of conflicting witness accounts.

On the night of November 9, 1888, she was attacked in her small, ground-floor room. There was a broken spot to a window in her room that was close enough that she could reach in to unlock the door, or for that matter, anyone could reach in. Mary Jane Kelly was heard singing late on that night. She was either drunk or sober. She was said to have been seen on the streets, where she met a mysterious man who could have been someone who solicited her for sex. There were claims a scream was heard, crying out, “Oh, murder!” Whether or not Mary Jane was alive or asleep when she was killed in her room, remains a question.

The way her body was found on the bed, could indicate someone was staying over. There seemed to be defensive wounds on her hands. But what director Damien Leone focused on was the archival evidence photograph taken of Mary Jane Kelly’s body when the police discovered it. She was horrifically disfigured. Organs and body parts were removed and rearranged around her body. The throat, like the other women killed by Jack the Ripper, was violently sliced. Her death brought another rise in both popularity and fear over the unsolved killings, but further into November, the public and media response dwindled.

All this time later, no one has ever been brought to justice for being Jack the Ripper, a figure who has since been turned into a myth. To get rid of the icky feeling, feel free to watch Shanghai Knights (2003) to see a comeuppance for the serial killer. He appears ready to pounce on Jackie Chan’s on-screen sister Lin (Fann Wong) as she walks across a bridge, one foggy London night. The Ripper (Oliver Cotton) isn’t able to do much though, once he reveals himself to be a threat, Lin knocks him over the bridge. Elsewhere in movie representation, there is a version of Mary Jane Kelly played by Heather Graham in From Hell (2001), based on the graphic novel by Alan Moore. She doesn’t become a victim of the Ripper in this very loose retelling of the crimes but survives.

No matter how the movies treat the grisly kills, by turning Jack the Ripper into a joke or a horror movie Boogeyman, Terrifier 2 also added to the Jack the Ripper lore without directly alluding to the real-life criminal. Allie isn’t the last to get killed off and there is more gore to come with the upcoming Terrifier 3 (2024). Who knows what Damien Leone will find inspiration for next time? Art may be sadistic, but he’s a supernatural movie monster. It’s a collective sigh of relief to know he can’t exist, unlike Damien Leone’s inspiration from the actual history of the grisly violence humans have perpetrated on each other. That’s more frightening than the diabolical delight Art the Clown summons, at least he will stay where he belongs, confined to the screen.

