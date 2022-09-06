Back in 2016, audiences were introduced to the motiveless mass murdering mime Art the Clown in Terrifier. Perhaps the most frightening clown in horror history (sorry Pennywise), Art does not speak a word as he terrorizes and mutilates partygoers on Halloween night. Six years later, the film's creator Damien Leone, along with his crew and devoted fans, has put together the second installment of what may be an even bigger, gorier, and more terrifying story than previously imagined.

After the release of the first Terrifier film, writer/director Damien Leone was under pressure to sell the rights to his Art the Clown character and trim down his increasingly ambitious script for Terrifier 2. Instead of agreeing to the terms of larger studios, Leone sought out funding from private investors and began an Indiegogo campaign where fans donated to the second film's production, making it possible for Leone to stay true to his vision; a vision that goes beyond a sequel, with Leone stating that he has enough material for a Terrifier 3, and possibly a Terrifier 4. In fact, the fans raised nearly three times the goal within the first week, totaling more than $250,000 by the end of the campaign. With this funding and audience backing, Leone and the team behind Terrifier 2 have set out to do something new. The new protagonist of the Terrifier story looks set to become the star of a possible upcoming Terrifier film series, meaning Terrifier 2 will be the first step toward his fans' greatest dreams, or nightmares.

Watch the Terrifier 2 Trailer

In the official Terrifier 2 trailer, released on August 24, 2022, viewers get a look at the reanimated murderous clown as he haunts a young woman and her little brother on the days leading up to Halloween in what promises to be a bigger, bloodier production. Art, dressed in his recognizable black and white outfit, complete with a tiny hat and mouthful of rotting teeth, can be seen dancing, laughing maniacally, and chasing the lead protagonist while soaked in blood. Whose blood? You’ll have to watch to find out for yourself.

This wasn’t the first look that fans got of the sequel though, as Leone released a teaser trailer on his personal YouTube page back in July 2020, around the time that production was halted. Also available on the filmmakers personal channel are early stills of the sequel, a look at the Terrifier comic book release, and the highly viewed time-lapse of Art the Clown’s full prosthetic and makeup transformation.

When Is Terrifier 2 Coming Out?

After years spent conversing with studios, raising funds, and production being momentarily halted in 2020, Leone and the Terrifier crew have announced an official release date. Just in time for Halloween, Terrifier 2 hits screens on October 6, 2022, after making its world premiere at FrightFest in late August.

Where Can You Watch Terrifier 2?

Terrifier 2 will have a theatrical release for a limited time before being made available to view exclusively on the Screambox streaming platform. Screambox and Bloody Disgusting media brand’s managing director Brad Miska has previously noted his excitement for the slasher finding its home on the platform and stated that fans are not prepared for what is to come.

What Is Terrifier 2 About?

In Terrifier 2, it has been a year since Art the Clown went on his Halloween killing spree, and as the holiday looms nearer once again, the reanimated murderer haunts his next victims. Sienna and her younger brother Jonathan discuss their Halloween and costume plans with their mother, who is alarmed when Jonathan states he wants to dress up as the murderous clown. The very clown who later appears covered in blood at their doorstep, or creeping up quietly behind Sienna at a local costume store, or on the stage of a children's performance. Sienna and her friends are set on having a stress-free night of partying, but when Sienna gets a call from Jonathan, she knows that something is wrong. Will Sienna be able to save her little brother, or will she end up as a classic, tragic final girl?

Leone faced criticism for his first film's lack of narrative in the first Terrifier film, though some might say that this made the film that much more terrifying, like Gabe in The Office US who famously stated that in horror films, even narrative is comforting. Either way, the filmmaker set out to make a character-oriented screenplay for the sequel. As a result, much of this new story will revolve around Sienna Shaw, the teenage main character, who was conceptualized early on in Leone’s career for a project that was eventually scrapped. Now the heroine character, clad in her angel costume, finally gets her starring role in what may be the first of multiple future Terrifier projects.

Will Any Cast Members of the First Film Return?

Samantha Scaffidi reprises her role as Victoria Heyes from the first film, who narrowly survived Art the Clown, though she may be hard to recognize behind her new gorey prosthetics. In the first film, the final girl Vicky narrowly survived her encounter with Art, who ate the flesh off her face as she lay helpless on the ground. Vicky’s updated appearance shows the damage that the clown was able to inflict before his apparent death. Additionally, the two police officers who were on the scene will make cameo appearances, as will Michael Leavy, the decapitated exterminator from the first Terrifier, who takes on the role of the Club Announcer in the sequel.

Who Is in the Cast of Terrifier 2?

David Howard Thornton will reprise his role as Art the Clown. Known mainly for his lineless role, Thornton is also a voice actor, and appeared as another crazy clown, The Joker (yes, that one) in Nightwing: Escalation.

Protagonist Sienna Shaw will be portrayed by Lauren LaVera who is known for her role of Ciara in the 2017 Netflix Marvel series Iron Fist. Killer-obsessed Jonathan will be portrayed by Elliot Fullman, an up-and-coming actor who began his career in 2018, appearing in the television series Instinct. More recently Fullman has been lending his voice to the children’s series Get Rolling with Otis.

Where Can You Watch the First Terrifier Film?

The first Terrifier film is available to stream on Prime Video with Screambox. Prime Video costs $8.99 per month after a 30-day free trial and the Screambox add-on will cost you another $4.99 per month after trial. Alternatively, the gorey 2016 slasher flick can be purchased on YouTube or Google Play for $2.99, or through Apple TV for $5.99.

