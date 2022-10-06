The sequel to Terrifier was unleashed on thrill-seeking audiences on October 6, 2022, and went on to get an extended stay at the theaters by popular demand. Terrifier 2 picks up where the first film left off, with Samantha Scaffidi reprising her role as the severely disfigured Victoria. Written, directed, and produced by Damien Leone, this is the third feature film appearance for the antagonist, “Art the Clown.” Art the Clown made his first appearance, not in the original Terrifier, but instead, in Damien Leone’s 2013 horror anthology, All Hallows’ Eve. Originally played by Mike Gianelli in Leone’s short films, Terrifier (2011) and The 9th Circle, the full-length movies Terrifier (2016) and Terrifier 2 will showcase David Howard Thornton as the killer clown. At the end of the first Terrifier film, we learn that the movie’s events occur a year before the scene where the disfigured Victoria is being interviewed. After the police confront him, Art turns his gun on himself and commits suicide, but his body goes missing from the morgue.

The film's production began in 2019, as Leone wanted the screenplay to have a broader scope than the first film and to focus more on a character-driven storyline. He stated he always wanted to create an adversary to Art the Clown that would mirror the relationship between the DC Universe’s Batman and Joker but wanted the hero to be dressed as an angel. Ironically, David Howard Thornton has plenty of experience playing homicidal clowns, from the first Terrifier movie as well as playing The Joker in the fan-film Nightwing: Escalation. Leone was able to crowdsource the funding for a particularly expensive scene driven by practical effects. He launched an Indiegogo campaign with a goal of $50K and within the first week had raised over $125K. By the time the campaign ended, it grossed a total of $250K from private investors. The film debuted to unexpected success in 2022 and has become a new horror favorite, with a return to the theaters planned for this fall! This guide will tell you where and when you will be able to watch Terrifier 2.

Editor's Note: This article was last updated on August 29, 2023.

Related:'Terrifier 2' Review: Grindhouse Goodness With a Messy Plot

Is Terrifier 2 Still In Movie Theaters?

Terrifier 2 had its theatrical release on October 6, 2022. It had its world premiere at Fright Fest at the end of August this year and was met with generally positive feedback. The theatrical release was also quite popular, garnering an epic $1.4 million at the box office. In fact, it was so popular that the movie's theatrical run was extended (twice!). Terrifier 2 got an extended run in 700+ theaters and has since expanded further to cover 1000 screens across the US. And in 2023, Terrifier 2 will be coming to theaters again on November 8, so prepare for familiar terrors this Fall!

When Is Terrifer 2 Coming Out on Blu-ray?

Those of you who may want to add this instant classic to your horror movie collection would be happy to know that Terrifer 2 is getting a Walmart-exclusive 4K UHD/Blu-ray steelbook on October 11, 2023. The new 4K Blu-ray/Blu-ray combo pack steelbook can be pre-ordered on Walmart's website.

Pre-Order on Walmart

Is Terrifier 2 Available to Stream?

Image Via Bloody Disgusting

Absolutely! Terrifier 2 was released on streaming on Halloween day ie Monday, October 31, 2022. The movie's first streaming home was on Screambox but the film is currently available for streaming on Tubi, The Roku Channel, Crackle, and more as well.

Watch on TubiTerrifier 2 is also available for digital rent and purchase on Amazon, Apple TV+, Google Play Movies, and more.

Rent on Amazon

What Is Terrifier 2 About?

At the start of Terrifier 2, we learn that Art has been resurrected by a sinister entity and soon after sets his sights on two siblings to hunt on Halloween night. While Samantha Scaffidi does return to reprise her role, she is not the main protagonist for Terrifier 2. Instead, Lauren LaVera (Iron Fist) is playing teenage Sienna Shaw (dressed as an angel for Halloween) alongside Elliott Fullam as her younger brother, Jonathan. The two of them will have to find a way to survive the night after Art the Clown begins to stalk them.

Related:New 'Terrifier 2' Clip Depicts the Dark Dreamworld of Art the Clown

Where Can You Watch Damien Leone’s Other Films?

Image via Cinedigm

Terrifier 2 might be the movie that really put him on the map, but Art the Clown’s horrific earlier shenanigans are just as enjoyable for horror fans.

Terrifier (2016) - While the first Terrifier film was not Art’s first appearance, it is the direct predecessor to Terrifier 2. After a night of Halloween partying, two young women, Tara and Dawn (played by Jenna Kanell and Catherine Corcoran, respectively) find themselves terrorized by a man wearing an ominous clown costume. Their first encounter with him gives Tara the creeps, but when they try to leave, they discover that the tire on Dawn’s car has been slashed. Forced to wait for her sister to pick them up, Tara realizes she has to use the bathroom and asks a maintenance man from a nearby apartment building to let her inside to use the facilities. He is hesitant, but allows her inside, stating the entire building has been evacuated for a scheduled pest control treatment. Art the Clown shows up soon after and attacks the women, tormenting them for his twisted entertainment. By the time Tara’s sister, Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi), arrives to pick them up, she is too late and discovers Art hiding amidst his carnage. She will have to find a way to kill Art herself or survive long enough to be rescued.

Watch on Tubi

All Hallows’ Eve (2013) - This is Mike Gianelli’s only full-length movie playing the role of Art the Clown, technically speaking. The film itself is an anthology comprised of 3 short stories encompassed in a 4th storyline. Starring Katie Maguire (Billions) as Sarah, a babysitter tasked with watching over siblings Tia and Timmy during and after trick-or-treating. She discovers an unmarked VHS in their bag of candy and decides to see what it contains. She plays the tape and discovers three short films, all featuring Art the Clown stalking, torturing, and killing various women. After the tape ends, Sarah turns the television off. Her phone rings and on the other side of the line is the voice of the woman from the last video, begging for her help. The television turns back on and Art appears on the screen, seemingly staring directly at her. He bangs on the glass, trying to break through the television, causing Sarah to pull the VHS out and destroy it. Unfortunately for her, it’s already too late…

Watch on Tubi

Image via Cinedigm

Damien Leone has already confirmed he has plans to make a Terrifier 3, with David Howard Thornton reprising his role of Art the Clown. He’s also teased that he plans to have other installments that will further explain Art’s background and motives, and that he might even have enough material for Terrifier 3 to justify creating a fourth Terrifier movie in the future. Terrifying times are ahead of us indeed.