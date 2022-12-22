SCREAMBOX has a holiday treat for Terrifier 2 fans straight out of the Clown Café. The horror streamer released an hour-long Yule Log featuring everyone's favorite demonic clown Art and the earworm of a tune from The Clown Café to ring in the holidays. Now, you can celebrate the festive season with an iconic song from one of the most surprising success stories of the year.

The video features a shot from the infamous Clown Café sequence where Art interrupts the fun of final girl Sienna's vision by killing everyone. Gruesome murders aren't on the menu in this Yule Log though, as it merely shows the fire Art caused burning bright in front of a painting of him on the wall, all while the delightful tune plays in the background. Aside from the occasional static distortion to the tune and the ever-creepy stare of Art the Clown, it's just a delightful video celebrating both the holidays and the wild success of Damien Leone's sequel.

Terrifier 2 became a surprise smash hit this year largely thanks to word of mouth about the extreme gore of the slasher. Leone captured the essence of the low-budget retro slasher while ramping up the violence to the maximum through his sinister yet endearing villain Art the Clown. Although the film has been criticized for a plot that gets muddled amidst the buckets of blood and viscera, the "megaslasher" captured the attention of so many this Halloween season and created some truly memorable moments like the infamous Clown Café. It all culminated in a massively extended theatrical release and an impressive $12 million box office performance against a budget of only $250,000. Thanks to all the love, the film even started a hilarious grassroots campaign for Oscars consideration.

Image Via Bloody Disgusting

RELATED: The 'Terrifier' Series Proves the Grindhouse Is Still Alive and Profitable

Terrifier 2 Shocked Fans With Extreme Gore and Solid Performances

Leone follows up directly on the original Terrifier with the sequel, seeing Art the Clown resurrected to cause havoc once again on Halloween night. This time, he has a new set of targets in Sienna (Lauren LaVera) and her younger brother Jonathan (Elliott Fullam). David Howard Thornton once again plays the sinister clown and was praised for his excellent performance alongside LaVera. Both captured the attention of horror great Mike Flanagan who raved about the film in his own short Twitter review.

Returning for round two alongside Thornton are Samantha Scaffidi as Terrifier final girl Victoria Hayes alongside Jenna Kanell and Catherine Corcoran. The rest of the cast features Felissa Rose, Chris Jericho, Sarah Voigt, Kailey Hyman, Casey Hartnett, and Griffin Santopietro.

Terrifier 2 can be streamed exclusively on SCREAMBOX and is due out on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 27. Check out the Yule Log below.