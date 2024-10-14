Horror fans are still recovering from Terrifier 3’s blood-soaked opening weekend. The certified-fresh Rotten Tomatoes indie slasher sequel from writer-director Damien Leone raked in over $18 million at the box office in its very viral start. Art the Clown also ripped the crown off Joker: Folie à Deux in gleeful fashion. The film hasn’t even been in theaters for a week, and it has already quadrupled its budget. That has a lot to do with Art breaking into the mainstream in the last couple of years and now, if you can’t get enough of David Howard Thornton's beloved slasher villain, the physical media editions of Terrifier 3 just went up for pre-order.

There are three versions of the festive slasher available thus far. This includes the normal 4K/Blu-ray combo pack slipcover and the standard DVD edition which shares the same poster ART-work of Art the Clown holding an ax that reflects his iconic deadly smile. However, the main stylish part of this trio is the 4K/Blu-ray combo pack Collector's Edition steelbook. This release features Art’s main character poster from the film, which is an extreme close-up of the demonic clown covered in blood. The black and white aesthetic really makes the red on the title card and the blood splatter on the back of the steelbook pop. The back cover also features another creepy image of Art covered in cobwebs. Finally, the inside artwork has Art, this time in his full Santa Claus costume, and his devilish helper Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi). The special features haven’t been announced yet, but the steelbook will be $29.99 USD, while the 4K slipcover will be $27.96, and the DVD will be $17.96.

What’s ‘Terrifier 3’ About?

Close

Terrifier 3 takes place five years after the events of the last film. Art the Clown and Victoria have been in slumber recharging their demonic power, but this holiday season someone accidentally wakes them up. They return to cover Miles County’s Christmas in a blanket of gory snow. That goes double for Terrifier’s final girl, Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera), who has been institutionalized due to her last run-in with the clown prince of horror. She’s trying to have a nice family Christmas and finally put her trauma to rest. However, she’s on Art’s naughty list, and he won’t rest until she suffers.

While the hype surrounding Terrifier 3 was insanely high in the horror community, with Terrifier 2 being such an unexpected success, no one could have predicted how good Terrifier 3 would actually be. Living up to that unholy hype and then some, the third chapter in Leone’s heightened slasher saga was not only the bloodiest in the franchise, it was the most character-driven and emotional. Moviegoers came to see just how crazy the shower scene in the film was, yet the richness of Sienna and the characters she’s surrounded by remained Terrifier’s biggest wild card. This is a film about dealing with trauma, oftentimes failing to cope with our own personal losses. It’s also about how the Christmas season always finds a cruel way to make that anxious feeling even heavier. The Terrifier universe continues to be a lot deeper than many people give it credit for.

Where Can You Watch ‘Terrifier 3’?

Terrifier 3 is currently screaming exclusively in theaters. The slasher’s physical media release doesn’t have a debut date at this time, but you can pre-order the 4K steelbook, 4K slipcover, and DVD on Walmart’s website now. The trailer for Terrifier 3 can be viewed below.