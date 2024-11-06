It may look a lot like Christmas at your local department stores, but Art the Clown has been turning the holiday season blood-red in theaters for the last month. Since its debut on October 11th, Terrifier 3 has become the highest grossing unrated film of all-time with over $60 million worldwide to date. The film has also gotten a ton of praise from both critics and brave moviegoers alike. Now, as Art sits firmly on the genre throne and prepares for his next massive physical media release, it’s been revealed that Amazon will be getting a killer 4K exclusive edition.

It appears the Amazon box set will include the standard 4K/Blu-ray combo pack of the film alongside a whole box worth of goodies. While there are no images to go off of, this exclusive will come with a Terrifier 3 branded barf bag, box of soap, selfies (polaroid replicas), mini-mask, enamel pin and an ornament. All these are themed after Art the Clown. This box set now joins the Collector’s Edition Blu-ray, 4K/Blu-ray combo pack and the 4K/Blu-ray combo pack steelbook alongside a handful of international Blu-ray editions. The Amazon version is currently retailing at $120.56 USD, although it currently doesn’t have a release date.

What’s ‘Terrifier 3’ About?

Terrifier 3 takes place five years after the events of Terrifier 2. Lauren LaVera’s Sienna Shaw has been in and out of psychiatric institutions in that time span due to her intense battle with Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton). This deadly embodiment of evil has been in a long slumber with his devilish helper Vicky (Samantha Scaffidi), but someone accidentally wakes them up, and they go on another killing spree through Miles County. To make matters worse, it’s the Christmas season.

Sienna just wants to have a nice one with her remaining family. She’s trying to deal with her trauma the best she can. However, Art’s reemergence and his refocused means of attacking her bring all that pain back to the forefront. From further emphasis on elevating the gore levels to the meaningful character-driven story, Terrifier 3 is another Damien Leone holiday slasher signed in deadly red ink. Particularly, the insane third act brought the franchise to new scary heights, cementing Art the Clown and Sienna as the modern horror royals that audiences never knew they needed.

Where Can You Stream ‘Terrifier 3’?

Terrifier 3 isn’t available to watch at home yet. It’s still exclusively scaring the pants off movie theaters. You can grab your movie tickets on Fandango’s website if you dare. The trailer can be viewed below. You can also pre-order Terrifier 3’s Amazon exclusive box set on their website.