Move over Pennywise, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) is the new king of the killer clowns. Damien Leone's Terrifier 3 has already earned over $55 million at the worldwide box office, an impressive feat for an independent horror film with some of the grossest and most graphic kill scenes you'll ever see. A couple of those kill scenes involve Art the Clown slaughtering a child, which was controversial for some fans. It doesn't make sense why it should be when other horror icons have killed kids as well. Heck, that's Pennywise's whole gimmick, with poor Georgie dying in the first minutes of the It miniseries and feature film. The child-killing uproar is also mind-boggling because of the simple fact that it's not even the first time Art the Clown has done it. In his first-ever feature film appearance 2013's All Hallows' Eve, the horror anthology ends with quite a disturbing sight.

Art the Clown Kills Several Kids In 'Terrifier 3'

Terrifier 3 somehow tops the first two films in the franchise with the jaw-dropping gore scenes, but it's not just the blood and guts that got everyone's attention. There's also who Art the Clown kills this time around. More than once, he makes a child his victim. In the opening scene, Art enters a house Silent Night, Deadly Night style, dressed up as Santa Claus, where he graphically murders a family, first killing the parents, before finding a little girl hiding in a cabinet. While the movie doesn't show the kid actually dying, we know that she does. A more gruesome moment happens later during the mall scene. Posing as a mall Santa, a little boy takes a present from Art's bag and opens it. When he removes the top of the box, it explodes, killing the boy and several other people. Even Pennywise would be most impressed with this display of violence against children.

Art the Clown First Appeared in 'All Hallows' Eve'

It was Terrifier, and especially Terrifier 2, where Art the Clown's popularity exploded like a bomb in a kid's face, but the character existed years before that. Damien Leone first created him for a couple of short films, The 9th Circle and Terrifier, which were later part of an anthology film called All Hallows' Eve. Art the Clown is part of every story in some form, but he's played by a different actor named Mike Giannelli, who turned down the Terrifier feature film because he hated the long hours involved with the makeup process.

All Hallows' Eve also has a wraparound story like many anthology films do. In it, a young woman named Sarah (Katie Maguire) is babysitting a preteen brother and sister, Tia (Sydney Freihofer) and Timmy (Cole Mathewson), on Halloween night. While out trick or treating, they receive a videotape in their bag. When they play it at home, they see the same Art the Clown shorts as we do, but for them, the horror won't be confined to the television.

Two Kids Are Murdered by Art the Clown at the End of 'All Hallows' Eve'

In the segment between the shorts, All Hallows' Eve focuses on Sarah and the kids as they're creeped out by what they're seeing. Eventually, Tia and Timmy are sent to bed, with Tia joining her brother in his room because she's too scared to sleep alone. After the final segment, there's a chilling scene where Sarah sees Art the Clown standing behind her on the TV. She freaks out and smashes the tape, but is interrupted by screams from the kids upstairs.

When Sarah rushes upstairs she finds a sight only Damien Leone could think up. A blood-soaked Art the Clown is by the bedroom door, and Sarah, against her better judgment, looks inside the room. On the bed lay the decapitated heads of Tia and Timmy, with Art having signed his name on the wall above them in blood. Although, like the kid at the beginning of Terrifier 3, we don't see the kids actually die, we are shown the aftermath in all of its shocking glory.

The camera doesn't just quickly cut to it either, hinting at their demise, but holds on the image, forcing it on us, making it as real as possible, all while Art smiles, proud of himself. Suddenly, All Hallows' Eve went from a mediocre film to a memorable one where anything could happen. That one scene set the stage for Art the Clown's future and lack of limitations. So, if you think that Art the Clown crossed the line by killing kids in Terrifier 3, know that some of us have held on to the fear of what he's capable of for over a decade.

All Hallows' Eve is available to watch on Shudder in the U.S.

