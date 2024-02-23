The Big Picture Art the Clown returns in Terrifier 3 with more gore and violence, picking up after the events of the second installment.

Director Damien Leone teases a chilling Christmas-themed ride with fan-favorite characters in a new behind-the-scenes image.

The upcoming movie continues to unravel the mystery of Art the Clown, delighting fans of the horror sub-genre with its expansion.

There hasn’t been a more terrifying clown on the big screen (sorry, It) than Art the Clown in recent years. Started as a humble indie horror flick, Terrifier burst onto our screens and rightfully turned into a franchise with the third installment now in production. While most details are kept tightly under wraps, director Damien Leone has teased a behind-the-scenes look at the fan-favorite slasher clown.

Taking to Instagram, Leone shared an on-set image that features Art the Clown. Despite the mask, we know his intentions aren’t good towards whoever he’s looking at. The image gives away nothing in terms of setting or story but is enough to pique fans’ interest or haunt them as the director aptly captions the image “Are you ready for more??”

What’s ‘Terrifier 3’ About?

Going by previously released marketing material, the feature will be set in the backdrop of Christmas, as we see a young girl expecting to catch a glimpse of Santa but finding Art the Clown, in the trailer. By all accounts, it’s going to be a chilling ride. Furthermore, fans can expect to see extreme gore and violence compared to previous iterations as Art the Clown unleashes chaos on the innocent residents of Miles County when they peacefully drift off to sleep.

Close

Furthermore, Leone also teased that the upcoming feature is going to pick up where part two left off in “the insane asylum, so, you’re going to see what transpires there, what mayhem unfolds, because seeing how Art and Victoria ended up, is so insane, and seeing how they get out of that situation and what happens next is going to be really wild.” Terrifier’s success and expansion as a franchise have been a pleasant delight for the fans of the sub-genre. The slasher clown has been a mystery for the last two features while the makers are artfully taking time to peel off the layers of this enigmatic character, and the fans are all here for it.

The movie will see the return of cast members like David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown, Lauren LaVera as Sienna Shaw, Jenna Kanell as Tara, Samantha Scaffidi as Tara's sister Victoria, and Catherine Corcoran as Dawn. Further rounding off the cast are Pooya Mohseni, Matt McAllister, Katie Maguire, Gino Cafarelli, Cory Duval, and more.

Terrifier 3 will be released in theaters nationwide on October 25. You can know more details about the feature with our handy guide here and check out the new image below: