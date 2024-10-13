Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Terrifier 3.After months of anticipation, Damien Leone's Terrifier 3 is finally in theaters. Once again, the main topic of this unrated franchise the third time around were the gruesome kills done by Art the Clown. This modern horror icon has been played by David Howard Thornton since the first Terrifier film in 2016. The character has spent the last decade out-doing himself with every kill. Whether it be the hacksaw scene in the original or the bedroom slaying in Terrifier 2, Art always has new gory tricks in his garbage bag of torture devices. Now, with the added naughty list at his disposal, Thornton has revealed his favorite kill from Terrifier 3. Beware of blood-soaked spoilers for the film ahead.

In a recent interview with JoBlo, via Entertainment Weekly, Lauren LaVera and Thornton were asked what their favorite kill from Terrifier 3 was. Thornton responded, "Mine is easily the bar scene with Santa Claus. I felt like a Batman villain in that one. I love that idea of a freeze gun, especially with him just chipping away at someone's body parts and dismembering them that way. I thought that was really cool." This Mr. Freeze-esc kill happens around halfway through the film when Art comes across a bar where he discovers a Santa Claus actor in his full red and white attire played by horror icon Daniel Roebuck. The scene starts out showcasing Thornton’s great range, with Art comically being “starstruck” and this set up is how Art gets his new Santa Claus outfit in the film. Something that has been showcased in all the marketing. Art has tortured a lot of people in his day, but this liquid nitrogen freeze gun of his own creation is a new chilling plot device.

While Art goes for the limbs first, something that doesn’t get old for him, the demonic clown completes his Santa look by freezing/ripping off the actor's beard. This takes most of this ill-fated Claus’ face with him. It’s a creative sight, to say the least, with the bar scene as a whole being one of the more memorable sequences in Terrifier 3. LaVera went a different direction with their answer as it was a part of the horrific family murder in the cold open. Specifically, the little boy where you don’t see the act being executed, but the brutal sound design lets your imagination run wild. That “less is more” approach is something that LaVera references when responding.

What’s ‘Terrifier 3’ About?

Close

Terrifier 3 takes place five years after the events of Terrifier 2. It’s the holiday season and, while Art the Clown and a possessed Victor Heyes (Samantha Scaffidi) have been hibernating in that time frame, Sienna Shaw (LaVera) has been getting treatment at a psychiatric hospital. Her brother, Jonathan (Elliott Fullam), has also been away at school trying to put Art in the past. Because of that, the Shaw siblings have become distant. However, with Christmas Eve on the horizon, they try to come together for a nice family Christmas at their Aunt’s house. That doesn't go to plan as Sienna's mental state becomes worse due to Art returning to Miles County to make her life a living hell once more.

Inspired by holiday slasher classics like Black Christmas and Silent Night, Deadly Night, this may be her last Christmas if she’s not too careful. Christmas has come early for horror fans this year as Terrifier 3 is expected to make over $12 million in its opening weekend. Even though this film has the highest budget in the indie franchise to date at $2 million, that pales in comparison to 99.9% of major Hollywood productions. Like with Terrifier 2, Art’s looking to more than quadruple its budget in one weekend. The reaction/reviews have also been particularly strong, with the slasher sequel holding an impressive 77% fresh critic rating and 94% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Can You Handle Art’s New Batch of Deadly Kills?

Along with the opening family massacre and the frozen dismemberments, just like its predecessor, Terrifier 3 is full of kills that have caused moviegoers to walk out, pass out or throw up. The chainsaw shower slaying was one of the most talked about kills to come out of the new festive sequel as well, because of its impressive practical gore and scream-inducing length. If you're strong enough to handle Art’s madness, you can get your tickets now on Fandango’s website. You can also watch Thornton and LaVera’s full JoBlo interview, where they talk about their favorite Christmas horror movies and break down what goes into making a memorable genre kill, below.