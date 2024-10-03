In the last decade, Terrifier has quickly proven itself as one of horror’s goriest franchises. Terrifier 2 pushed that sensitive envelope even further in 2022 with moviegoers physically getting sick or passing out. This caused barf bags and warnings to be issued in theaters. Somehow, Terrifier 3 looks to outdo itself again as Art the Clown gets ready to terrorize the Christmas season. Similar barf bags and warnings have already been seen for the third deadly chapter. Now, as the festive slasher premiered in the UK, moviegoers haven't learned their lesson with Terrifier 3 as people are walking out, getting sick and throwing up at the UK's first official screening. Beware of potential spoilers in the comments below.

According to LADbible, there were “nine people walking out in the opening scene alone, with one person so far having been confirmed to have puked”. Damien Leone further detailed his experience at the premiere with Bloody Disgusting, “Although I was in and out of the screening, I did manage to witness some crazy stuff.” The writer-director would further evaporate, “One woman got up and left in the middle of the shower massacre. Another woman left the screening and said she started having a panic attack during a scene involving kids where Art impersonates a mall Santa.” There has been a ton of talk about the first 10 minutes of Terrifier 3 and how it's more demented than anything seen in the first two Terrifier nightmares.

This is being hyped up as the bloodiest film in the franchise to date, which has been backed up by the festival screenings leading up to Terrifier 3’s wide release. That’s very exciting for the seasoned horror movie, but for the average moviegoer that dabbles in mainstream horror, at the very least, you may want to wait to watch this in the comfort of your own home. Even though Art is as scary as can be, it's easy to forget that Terrifier remains an unrated indie series. For the horror genre in general, that’s still a very rare sight for theatrical releases. Leone has previously stated that major studios were interested in the new film, but he “knew they weren’t going to let me make this movie based on the first five pages. Like, that’s how insane Terrifier 3 is.”

What’s ‘Terrifier 3’ About?

Close

Another controversial element to Terrifier 3 is its demented Christmas setting. While there have been a handful of iconic holiday slashers in the past, like Black Christmas and Slight Night, Deadly Night, Art’s kills are a different kind of… well terror. This is a franchise that has seen people get cut in half without a second thought. Now children are on Art’s naughty list this time, meaning this isn’t going to a snow-covered walk in the park. Taking place five years after the events of Terrifier 2, Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) is trying to move on from Art the Clown, starting with having a nice family Christmas with her brother Jonathan (Elliott Fullam). However, Art is back to make this Christmas Eve their last. The trailers and images released thus far have put Art’s new bloody Santa Claus look at the forefront, while teasing some of the brutal kills that’ll have some folks sick to their stomachs. One of which is the previously mentioned shower scene.

When Does ‘Terrifier 3’ Release?

Terrifier 3 releases in theaters on October 11, 2024. We're just one week away from Art’s jolly revenge. However, if you're uninitiated to this franchise's brand of scares, it's best to watch the previous films first to see if you can make it through without losing your lunch. Terrifier is currently streaming for free on Tubi and Peacock, while Terrifier 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.