The Big Picture The re-release of Terrifier 2 came with Terrifier 3's first poster and a Christmas-themed teaser trailer which sees Art the Clown is spreading holiday cheer while causing chaos on Christmas Eve.

Terrifier 3 will explore Sienna Shaw's connection to Art and return to the darker tone of the original.

Terrifier 3 is set to release in theaters on October 25, 2024.

Horror fans were treated to an extended Halloween treat this past week with the Terrifier 2 re-release. This wasn’t just any old bloodless re-release either as Art the Clown came with a bag of holiday gifts. Fans lucky enough to attend the event received Terrifier 3’s first poster and got to be the first ones to see the Christmas-themed slasher’s teaser trailer. Now Terrifier’s creator, director, writer, and VFX master Damian Leone has given the world the first behind-the-scenes glimpse of Art’s Christmas debut.

Leone took to his Instagram late Friday night posting an image of him and Art himself David Howard Thornton. In typical Terrifier fashion, the room is covered in blood and Art branded his name across the wall. However, the killer clown is spreading some holiday cheer wearing a whole Santa Claus outfit (we hope jolly old Saint Nick is okay) while eating a Christmas cookie and drinking a glass of milk. Leone is in the spirit as well wearing a Christmas-themed Terrifier shirt with a candy red ax in his hand. Art’s going to make the Grinch look like a giving ray of sunshine next holiday season. Also, in the loving post Leone thanked Thornton and the rest of the teaser’s cast and crew.

While horror fans are going to have to wait a bit longer for exact plot details, Terrifier 3 will have Art the Clown return to “unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve”. The film will also see the return of Thornton and Lauren LaVera as Art and beloved final girl Sienna Shaw respectively. The latter of which fans will get answers to how Sienna's father is connected to Art’s reign of terror. Leone has also previously teased that Terrifier 3 would return to the darker tone of the original film. Even though the film is still a ways off, companies like Terror Threads have already gotten in the slasher holiday spirit with a new Christmas Terrifier collection which is up for pre-order now.

When Does ‘Terrifier 3’ Release?

Terrifier 3 is releasing in theaters on October 25, 2024. The threequel plans to start filming this winter. While we anxiously wait for Art’s Christmas rampage, Terrifier 2’s currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The sequel is also still in theaters in select US cities. When the film originally released both critics and audiences were scared to death with Terrifier 2 receiving a certified fresh rating of 85% and an audience score of 80%. On a small budget of $250,000, Art killed it making over $15 million worldwide. This modern slasher icon will be hoping some Christmas magic will help make Terrifier 3 even more of a bloody hit. In the meantime, learn everything you need to know about Terrfier 3 and check out the new image below

