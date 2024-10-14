For the first time in a while, we have two clowns fighting for the top spot at the domestic box office, but this weekend the scarier and most violent one took the crown. Terrifier 3 debuted at #1 and proved that despite its high rating and extremely graphic content, moviegoers are in the mood for horror stories as Halloween approaches. The threequel raked in 18.3 million just this first week, which is more than the total gross of the previous installments. Not by chance, Terrifier 4 is already in the works.

Runner-up for the weekend is surprise hit The Wild Robot. The animated movie grossed an extra 13.8 million, and its global run now stands tall at $148 million against a somewhat modest budget of $78 million. The movie features a star-studded voice cast that includes Lupita Nyong'o (A Quiet Place: Day One), Pedro Pascal (The Last Of Us), Kit Connor (Heartstopper), Mark Hamill (Star Wars franchise) and Catherine O'Hara (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice). The movie is already a standout of the year, and chances are it will do even better when it hits streaming platforms.

Rounding up the top 3 is the other clown contender: Joker: Folie à Deux dropped from the top position and this week only brought it a little over $7 million. The movie's worldwide gross now stands at $165 million — which would be a decent performance if the blockbuster didn't have a $200 million bill to pay. Warner Bros. bet high on the sequel because the original 2019 movie with Joaquin Phoenix (Beau Is Afraid) passed the $1 billion mark, and the studio certainly expected the new installment to have a similar performance.

The Soul Train Keeps Riding On Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Terrifier 3 also made Beetlejuice Beetlejuice drop one position. The Tim Burton (Wednesday) sequel landed at #4 and had a similar performance at the box office to Joker: Folie à Deux, with a little over $7 million raked in domestically. However, for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice this is great news since the movie has already passed the $400 million-gross mark and has proven itself as a worthy sequel to the 1988 original. The movie also had a pretty good performance review-wise: it stands tall at a 77% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rounding up the top 5 was Piece By Piece, the highly unconventional biopic that chronicles the life of singer and songwriter Pharrell Williams through LEGO animation. The concept was enough to intrigue viewers and lure them into movie theaters, and the movie raked in $3.8 million in its opening weekend. Next week, we'll know if word-of-mouth and the 81% score is enough to keep Piece By Piece among the top 10, while new contender (and highly anticipated) Smile 2 comes in to shake up the domestic box office.

