The Big Picture Art the Clown returns in 'Terrifier 3' this fall with a festive twist, unleashing chaos on Christmas Eve in Miles County.

New cast additions include Antonella Rose, Krysty Fox, Jon Abrahams, and Clint Howard, joining horror icons like Tom Savini.

Expect the scariest and goriest installment yet, with plot details teasing Sienna's connection to Art's madness.

Horror fans have been treated to a lot of Terrifier goodies lately. Art the Clown has quickly become the face of the genre with new action figures, apparel collections, physical media releases and frightening Halloween decor. Just this week, this monster also became the face of his very own bloody Funko Pop collection. This has all been in the lead up to the demonic clown’s festive return in Damien Leone’s Terrifier 3 this fall. More and more casting news has been revealed over the last couple of months as we’ve gotten closer to the slasher’s October date. Now, four more potential victims of Art’s wrath have joined Terrifier 3’s ensemble.

Provided by Bloody Disgusting, The new additions to the cast are Antonella Rose (Fear the Walking Dead), Krsy Fox (Bury the Bride), Jon Abrahams (Scary Movie, House of Wax) and Clint Howard (Ice Cream Man, Halloween, 3 From Hell). Terrifier 3 already has a few key horror icons in its cast, like VFX makeup legend Tom Savini (Dawn of the Dead, Friday the 13), Jason Patric (The Lost Boys) and Daniel Roebuck (The Devil’s Rejects, Halloween). The latter of which is playing this demented world’s version of Santa Claus. Not only is Art possibly going toe-to-toe with jolly old Saint Nick, he might need to take down the dreaded Ice Cream Man if he wants to stop Christmas from coming. All jokes aside, the main cast members returning for the third film include David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown, Lauren LaVera as final girl Sienna Shaw, Elliott Fullam as Jonathan Shaw, and Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria Heyes.

What’s ‘Terrifier 3’ About?

Close

Taking place shortly after the events of Terrifier 2, the third film sees Art the Clown return to Miles County to cover the Christmas season in a blanket of blood-soaked snow. This is the first film in the franchise to not take place during Halloween, and it looks to emulate the cult success of other beloved holiday slashers like Black Christmas and Slight Night, Deadly Night. Like mentioned before, Sienna is playing another major role in this frosty sequel. Specific plot details are still being kept enclosed in Art’s demented bag of torture devices. However, we’ll get more answers pertaining to Sienna’s deceased father and his connection to Art’s madness. Leone has also been teasing that this will be the scariest and goriest film in the series to date. That’s saying a lot given what Art has already put most of his victims through in this series.

When Does ‘Terrifier 3’ Release?

Terrifier 3 is killing its way to theaters on October 11, 2024. We’re four months out from Art’s return, so if you’ve been a good horror fan this year, expect a new trailer coming down the chimney very soon. The original teaser can be viewed below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.