It isn’t Christmas yet or even Halloween, but we’ve got a gift that will make your Wednesday merry and bright. Collider is excited to exclusively debut a chilling batch of character posters for the highly-anticipated Terrifier 3. Hold onto your barf bag and prepare your eyes for these haunting images that feature the leading characters from the latest installment of the Damien Leone-helmed franchise. Arriving in cinemas across the U.S. on October 11, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) is back and more brutal, bloody, and brazen than ever as he gives the residents of Miles County a Christmas they will never forget. That is... if they survive it.

The black-and-white character posters each celebrate the various titles given to each of the faces now associated with the Terrifier franchise. Being the little diva that he is, Art is the featured mug on three of the posters. One, labeled “The Demon,” keeps him in his classic black and white face-painted look, while another, which warns audiences to “Prepare To Be Terrified Again,” has what we can only imagine to be streaks of blood running down his face. The most unhinged of all is labeled “The Jolly” and sees Art wearing a Santa hat with tinseled sunglasses, teasing the movie’s Christmas theme.

As for our main pair of heroes, Elliot Fullam’s Jonathan Shaw nabs his own image, which labels him as “Survivor.” Jonathan has his thick-framed black glasses on and in the reflection of the lenses, we see Art dressed in his holly jolly attire. Back to duke it out with Art all over again is Lauren LaVera’s Sienna Shaw, who has been dubbed as “The Final Girl” of the Terrifier franchise. Finally, the ghoulish face of Samantha Scaffidi’s Vicky Heyes teases her nickname of “The Witch”, with the character ready to help Art achieve the next step of his plan.

What Will ‘Terrifier 3’ Be About?

Close

Although it’s arriving just in time for the spooky season, Terrifier 3 will be taking on a Christmas vibe as Art the Clown is back and ready to deck some halls. Picking up after the events of the second movie, which saw Sienna destroy Art only for Vicky to give birth to his head, the third installment promises to shock audiences even more. Still reeling from the traumatizing events that took place on Halloween, Sienna and Jonathan are doing their best to move on, but Art’s bent on a war path of vengeance with a leave-no-prisoners attitude, hoping to turn their white Christmas red with blood.

Filling out the movie’s ensemble is a call sheet that includes Daniel Roebuck (The Munsters), Chris Jericho (Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!), Jason Patric (The Lost Boys), Tom Savini (From Dusk Till Dawn), Antonella Rose (Fear the Walking Dead), Clint Howard (3 from Hell), Annie Lederman (Girl Code) and more.

Check out the exclusive first look at the character posters above and prepare to welcome Art the Clown back to a theater near you when Terrifier 3 arrives in theaters on October 11.

Terrifier 3

In the third installment of Damien Leone’s breakout horror film, Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Damien Leone Cast David Howard Thornton , Lauren LaVera , Elliot Fullam , Samantha Scaffidi Main Genre Horror Writers Damien Leone Distributor(s) Cineverse Expand

