The Big Picture Terrifier 3 is highly anticipated by genre fans, especially those who love the first two films in the series.

Chris Jericho, who stars in the film, is excited about the script and promises that the third installment will be even better than the second.

Terrifier 3 will have a Christmas setting, with Art the Clown donning a Santa suit to create some festive carnage.

There are so many exciting horror sequels to look forward to this year. However, it feels like genre fans have fully embraced their Art the Clown era, as there’s arguably no sequel as highly anticipated as Terrifier 3. The festive slasher is releasing this fall and, while we all anxiously wait for Art to come down the blood-soaked chimney, Terrifier 3 star Chris Jericho teased that fans are going to love the third installment.

In a recent interview with MovieWeb, the former WWE wrestler couldn't have been more excited about the film saying, "I have seen the script. I have already kind of done the [prep and prosthetics], the filming that they do when they're taking molds of your face and all this sort of thing. So, suffice to say I don't have a good, well, I don't last very long.” He would finish by saying, “But it's gonna be great. If you love Terrifier 2, you're gonna love Terrifier 3 because it's even better, it ups the ante even more." If you’ve seen the second film, then you know that Jericho was introduced in the sequel’s mid-credit scene as nurse Burke. That scene left us on a mental hospital cliffhanger which revealed that Art wasn’t dead. In a very gruesome chain of events, the evil entity was reborn through the only “survivor” of the first film, Victoria Hayes, played by Samantha Scaffidi. Like Jericho hinted, his character isn’t long for this universe and is most likely going to be the opening kill of this new nightmare. Given how creatively gnarly Terrifier 2’s murder scenes were, it hurts to mind trying to imagine how director Damian Leone is going to top himself this time around.

What’s ‘Terrifier 3’ About?

Close

While there are no exact plot details for the film yet, Terrifier 3 is moving its holiday setting from Halloween to Christmas. That’s right, in the vein of Black Christmas and Slight Night, Deadly Night, Art’s putting on his best Santa suit to commit some holly jolly carnage. Leone has also teased that the film would be more in line with the darker tone of the original and shorter than the epic-sized second killing spree. Jericho’s comments are also very similar to what this fan-favorite director has said in the past. The gore and kills are going to be on another level. It could very well be a snowy sleigh ride full of artful death. Lastly, the other major piece of info that has been confirmed is that Lauren LaVera and David Howard Thorton are returning as Sienna Shaw and Art the Clown respectively. They are joined by other returning cast members, Elliott Fullam and Scaffidi.

When Does ‘Terrifier 3’ Release?

Terrifier 3 releases in theaters on October 25, 2024. Filming will begin in February. However, a short teaser was released at the end of last year showcasing Art’s new merry quest. From the looks of it no one, not even children, are safe from this psychotic clown. While we wait for Sienna and Art’s battle to continue, you can view the teaser below.

Terrifier 2 6 10 After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night. Release Date October 6, 2022 Director Damien Leone Cast Felissa Rose , David Howard Thornton , Samantha Scaffidi , Griffin Santopietro , Tamara Glynn , Lauren LaVera Runtime 138 Main Genre Horror Writers Damien Leone

Watch on Prime Video