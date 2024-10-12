A future trivia scenario is brewing at the box office this weekend, with two clown-centric films clashing with each other for the top spot. While the holdover release Joker: Folie à Deux is looking to under-perform for the second time in a row, the debutante Terrifier 3 is looking to capitalize on the audience's absolute rejection of that film with a surprisingly solid opening. And unlike Joker: Folie à Deux, which attracted venomous audience response and earned an unprecedented (for a comic book film) D CinemaScore, Terrifier 3 is proving to be quite popular with its target demographic.

The film earned a respectable B CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which is on the encouraging side for a horror title, especially one this niche. By comparison, fellow horror titles such as The Nun 2, Barbarian, and Trap all received C+ CinemaScores, while films such as Pearl, The Crow, and The Pope's Exorcist all received a B- CinemaScore. The third installment of the gory franchise orchestrated by filmmaker Damien Leone, Terrifier 3's CinemaScore is at par with hit titles such as Smile and M3GAN.

The movie is expected to generate around $15 million domestically this weekend, which would represent an incomparable increase over the $800,000 that Terrifier 2 opened with in just 800 theaters a couple of years ago. That film actually grew in its second weekend, when it cracked the $1 million mark. It ultimately concluded its domestic run with over $10 million. The micro-budget first Terrifier film, however, was barely given a theatrical release in 2016. The slasher franchise revolves around a demonic, mass-murdering entity named Art the Clown.

'Terrifier 3' Has Earned a Franchise-Best Audience Score on RT

Having debuted last week to scarily low box office numbers, Joker: Folie à Deux has struggled to stay afloat over the past week. Domestically, the big-budget sequel to 2019's billion-dollar-grossing blockbuster hasn't even cracked the $50 million mark yet. Joker: Folie à Deux is expected to fall to the number three place this weekend, with a projected haul of less than $10 million. It's a failure of epic proportions, considering just how successful the first film was at both the box office and during the awards season.

In addition to its solid CinemaScore, Terrifier 3 was "verified hot" by the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, on the back of a 92% audience rating. The film's official RT score currently sits at a "fresh" 77%. In his review for Collider, Ross Bonaime wrote, "As a mindless killing display, Terrifier 3 is impressive, but it wants to be more than that, and that’s where the problems lie." You can watch Terrifier 3 in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Terrifier 3 Terrifier 3 follows survivors Sienna and her brother as they attempt to recover from their traumatic encounter with the sinister Art the Clown. As the holiday season arrives, their efforts to find peace are shattered when Art returns, intent on turning their Christmas into a new nightmare. Release Date October 11, 2024 Cast Lauren LaVera , David Howard Thornton , Antonella Rose , Elliott Fullam , Samantha Scaffidi , Margaret Anne Florence , Bryce Johnson , Alexa Blair Robertson , Mason Mecartea , Krsy Fox , Luciana VanDette , Clint Howard , Bradley Stryker , Daniel Roebuck , Chris Jericho , Tom Savini Jason Patric , Alex Ross , Kailey Hyman , Kellen Raffaelo , Lisa Marie Falcone , Stephen Cofield Jr. , Corrine Kelly , Joe Falcone , Peter Mitchell , Marie Maser , Jon Abrahams Director Damien Leone Runtime 125 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Damien Leone Studio(s) Dark Age Cinema , Fuzz on the Lens Productions Distributor(s) Cineverse prequel(s) Terrifier , Terrifier 2 Franchise(s) Terrifier Character(s) Sienna , Art the Clown , Gabbie , Jonathan , Victoria Heyes , Jessica , Greg , Mia , Cole , Jennifer , Juliet , Smokey , Eddie , Santa / Charlie , Burke , Bystander , Michael , Mark , Brooke , Timmy , Dispatch , Officer Evans , Bag Lady , Dean , Cosplayer , Receptionist , Dennis Expand

