It's almost time, horror fans — we're just a few short weeks away from the theatrical debut of Terrifier 3. This is director Damien Leone’s third blood-soaked slasher featuring Art the Clown. The film had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest earlier this month and Art himself has become a major star in pop culture since his last big screen outing. He's been on t-shirts, has seen an endless number of action figures, and has even gotten his own line of Funko Pops. Leading up to the release of Terrifier 3, Art even received his own fear-inducing popcorn bucket. Now horror’s most scream-worthy clown is completing his theater merch line with a new killer cup set.

The officially licensed “beverage buddies” two-pack has one cup with Art in his classic black and white clown outfit while the other has him in his new Santa Claus-themed attire with an ax at the ready. Of course, both are drenched in blood. The cups are also 6.5 inches tall, can hold up to 32 ounces, and come with two silicone straws. The set will be available for purchase at AMC, Cinemark, and Regal just like the popcorn buckets. However, these are online exclusives with the bundle priced at $23.99 USD.

What Is ‘Terrifier 3’ About?

Taking place five years after the events of Terrifier 2, the film once again follows Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) and her brother Jonathan (Elliott Fullam). The siblings are still dealing with the trauma left in the wake of Art the Clown’s madness, but they’re trying to have a nice family Christmas. That doesn't last long as Art comes down the chimney to make Miles County and Sienna’s life a living nightmare. This is a Christmas slasher in the vein of classics like Black Christmas and Silent Night, Deadly Night. That means Art’s getting in the spirit of the season, having milk and cookies between killings, wearing holiday accessories like Christmas tree sunglasses, and greeting the kids of the local mall with deadly “presents.”

However, even though this is a snow-covered film, that doesn't mean the gore has been toned down. It's actually the exact opposite, as it's been said by Leone and many of the filmmakers involved that Terrifier 3 is the bloodiest film in the franchise thus far. The reviews coming out of Fantastic Fest have only backed that up.

Terrifier 3 is scaring its way exclusively to theaters on October 11, 2024 . You can view the latest trailer below. The Art the Clown beverage buddies are also up for pre-order now on Cinemark’s Website . The Pre-order period ends on October 22, and the cups are set to ship in February 2025.

Terrifier 3

In the third installment of Damien Leone’s breakout horror film, Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Damien Leone Cast David Howard Thornton , Lauren LaVera , Elliot Fullam , Samantha Scaffidi Main Genre Horror Writers Damien Leone Distributor(s) Cineverse Expand

