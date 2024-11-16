Terrifier 3 has quickly become the highest-grossing unrated film at the box office in history. Making over $84 million worldwide thus far on a very small $2 million budget, this blood-soaked indie slasher from writer-director Damien Leone has been the center of the pop culture conversation since its debut on October 11. It’s been over a month now since this Christmas-themed movie started its theatrical run. That has left many Art the Clown fans wondering when this nightmare will be available to watch at home. Now we have finally got our answer as Terrifier 3 will be coming down the chimney early this Thanksgiving.

It’s been announced that Terrifier 3 will be killing on select digital platforms when it becomes available for purchase on Tuesday, November 26. That’s just in time to traumatize your extended family at the dinner table. That’s ahead of the film’s massive physical media release next month. This includes various Blu-ray, 4K, and stylish steelbook Collector’s Editions. So, whether you get the digital release before Thanksgiving or the physical release before Christmas, Terrifier 3 can be a great escape from all the inevitable political conversations this holiday season.

What Is ‘Terrifier 3’ About?

Close

Terrifier 3 featured a major time jump, taking place five years after the events of Terrifier 2. The series’ newly minted “final girl”, Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera), has been in and out of psychiatric hospitals in that time due to her previous battle with Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton). Sienna’s brother Jonathan (Elliott Fullman) is also off at college trying to move on from the tragic events of the Terrifier. However, despite her best efforts, Sienna can’t do the same. She’s seeing visions of her dead friend and, to make matters worse, Art and his devilish helper Vicky (Samantha Scaffidi) have awakened from their slumber to ruin Miles County’s Christmas. Their main target is Sienna, who’s trying to have a nice family Christmas at her Aunt’s house.

From the elevated gore to the heartbreaking themes to the standout performances from its main leads, Terrifier 3 improves upon the strong foundations of Terrifier 2 in every chilling way. Yes, this film, like the previous entries in the franchise, has been controversial given its body count including children, and its kill scenes once again raising the horror bar. One shower scene in particular is practically Psycho on bloody steroids. However, Terrifier 3’s ace up its deadly sleeve remains Sienna. How they use the depressing Christmas season to explore her trauma/survivor's guilt is epic next-level storytelling.

Will There Be a ‘Terrifier 4’?

While there are no confirmed story details or release date yet, Leone has confirmed that there will be a Terrifier 4. This may or may not be the final film in the franchise. Terrifier is only getting better and better with each entry. Terrifier 3 currently has a certified fresh 77% on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s going to be exciting to see where they take Sienna and Art’s battle next. While we wait for Terrifier 3 to come home on November 26, the trailer can be viewed below. The slasher is also still playing in theaters worldwide.

Terrifier 3 Terrifier 3 follows survivors Sienna and her brother as they attempt to recover from their traumatic encounter with the sinister Art the Clown. As the holiday season arrives, their efforts to find peace are shattered when Art returns, intent on turning their Christmas into a new nightmare. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Damien Leone Cast Lauren LaVera , David Howard Thornton , Antonella Rose , Elliott Fullam , Samantha Scaffidi , Margaret Anne Florence , Bryce Johnson , Alexa Blair Robertson , Mason Mecartea , Krsy Fox , Luciana VanDette , Clint Howard , Bradley Stryker , Daniel Roebuck , Chris Jericho , Tom Savini Jason Patric , Alex Ross , Kailey Hyman , Kellen Raffaelo , Lisa Marie Falcone , Stephen Cofield Jr. , Corrine Kelly , Joe Falcone , Peter Mitchell , Marie Maser , Jon Abrahams Runtime 125 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Damien Leone Studio(s) Dark Age Cinema , Fuzz on the Lens Productions Distributor(s) Cineverse prequel(s) Terrifier , Terrifier 2 Franchise(s) Terrifier Character(s) Sienna , Art the Clown , Gabbie , Jonathan , Victoria Heyes , Jessica , Greg , Mia , Cole , Jennifer , Juliet , Smokey , Eddie , Santa / Charlie , Burke , Bystander , Michael , Mark , Brooke , Timmy , Dispatch , Officer Evans , Bag Lady , Dean , Cosplayer , Receptionist , Dennis Expand

