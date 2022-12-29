Third time will be more than the charm when it comes to Terrifier 3, a sequel confirmed and promised by the writer and director of the previous Terrifier films, Damien Leone. Now, horror fans have some clues as to the planned atmosphere and goals for Terrifier 3, according to Leone's official Twitter.

Leone mentioned on his Twitter on December 26 one of his main goals for Terrifier 3 "is to recapture the creep factor present in the original Terrifier short film. That had a genuinely spooky atmosphere that I’m still proud of. If all goes as planned, part 3 will be the scariest Terrifier thus far." The short film Leone speaks of is All Hallows' Eve, a direct-to-DVD movie presented as a series of shorts discovered by a babysitter and the two kids she's looking after. The babysitter discovers a tape in one of the kids' Halloween bags after a night of trick or treating, and as human curiosity dictates, people who find a strange videotape must watch it, which is what they do. The tape features the murderous character of Art the Clown, doing what he does best (what else?).

After learning about this news, a fan on Twitter responded to Leone's initial Tweet, asking him if he would try to outdo the "bedroom scene" from Terrifier 2, to which Leone responded, "Of course." Anyone who has watched Terrifier 2--and even those who haven't--has most likely heard of the infamous bedroom scene, where Allie tries to escape Art the Clown by running into her bedroom. Art corners her and in rather gory fashion, proceeds to break her down, literally. We see and feel her pain, and hear every scream as Art tortures, kills her, and leaves her as a brutal display for her mother to find.

People may wonder if a brutal scene like this was necessary, but fans of the Terrifier franchise watch the movies for the bloody and delightful antics of Art the Clown, movies where he chops off limbs, smiles as he's covered in blood, and saws someone in half with a hacksaw as she's suspended upside down. Seeing such delightfully gory scenes would make fans wonder how the Terrifier 2 bedroom scene can be topped, but we're looking forward to it.

If you want to watch Art the Clown go on his murderous rampages, you can stream All Hallows' Eve on Tubi. Terrifier and Terrifier 2 are available to stream on the horror movie platform SCREAMBOX.