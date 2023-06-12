Horror is in a very amazing place right now. One could say we’re in a new horror renaissance thanks to franchises like Scream, Evil Dead, and Halloween returning in grand fashion alongside a handful of memorable original films. One slasher that took moviegoers by storm in 2022 was the endlessly blood-soaked Terrifier 2. The small budgeted indie film was a mega success at the box office, and it was recently reported that Terrifier 3 was officially on the way. Now Cineverse has acquired the North American distribution rights for the terrifying threequel which is planning to have a wide theatrical run in late 2024. If that wasn’t enough franchise director/creator Damien Leone teased what to expect from the upcoming slasher. Basically bring the umbrella because it’s going to be a gory ride.

Speaking exclusively with Variety, Leone was asked how he was going to build off Art the Clown’s previous bloodbath. “Once I figured out what Part Two was, I knew it was going to be at least a trilogy, so I’ve been working on this since I completed Part Two. Even while I was writing Part Two, I actually had scenes that I’d already written for Part Three because I knew where it was going to go”, the director said. Leone’s second film was a much bigger and more epic slasher than its more classic grindhouse predecessor. However, it sounds like Terrifier 3 is bringing the series’ horror back to its roots with a similar darker tone to the one found in the original 2016 film. “I want to shift back a bit to the tone of Part One, which I felt was a little more simplistic and old school, gritty slasher. I want this one to go back in that direction, and I want this to be the scariest one of the trilogy,” Leone said, and he doesn’t want horror audiences to get “comfortable” with Art the Clown’s elevated madness anytime soon.

When talking about feeling the pressure of topping the insane gore found in the first two film Leone would explain, “There’s sleepless nights sometimes where, ‘Oh my God, I can’t let the fans of this franchise down.’ They always come to expect the next big kill scene, the next big gory set piece.” He further elevated, "‘How am I going to top the now-infamous hacksaw scene in Part One, and now the second movie?’ I get asked at the conventions, ‘How are you going to top the bedroom scene?’ I always want to swing for the fences and try and see if I could outdo myself from the previous installment.” Leone would go on to tease a gruesome kill that he cut out of the first film. “There was actually a kill that I was going to put in Terrifier that happened to Jenna Kanell’s character Tara. After the hacksaw scene, it was another torture scene. I knew putting those back-to-back was going to completely lose the audience because it would be way too much to handle”, he said and continued on:

So that was a kill that I kept on the back burner… I didn’t even put it in Part Two. So that’s one I may explore. But there’s another one I thought of about a month ago, where it clicked and I said ‘That’s going to be the next bedroom kill scene’ — you’ll know it when you see it. I can’t say for sure I’ll ever top any of these scenes — it’s always going to be subjective — but you will know it when you see it.

What’s Terrifier 3 About?

While it's hard to imagine what kind of murderous torture scene would be deemed too much for this creatively grotesque franchise, it sounds like Leone has a killer wild card in his back pocket to reinstall dreadful fear in the minds of his audience. While not much is known about the plot of the third film yet, it’s expected to pick up where Terrifier 2 left off with Art literally being reborn. David Howard Thornton and Lauren LaVera are also expected to return for the sequel. One of the best aspects of the last film was LaVera’s brilliant introduction as the franchise’s final girl Sienna and her mysterious connection to Art. It’s going to be exciting to see where they take Sienna in the sequel and how they expand these now iconic horror foes’ shared lore.

When Does Terrifier 3 Release?

There’s no confirmed release date for Terrifier 3 yet, but the film is expected to shoot later this year for a late 2024 release window. After the third film’s horrifying theatrical release, it will be streaming exclusively on Screambox. While horror fans anxiously wait for more Terrifier news, you can read Leone’s full Variety interview where the director further slashes into the Nightmare on Elm Street 3 influences of Terrifier 2 and what he learned from making the first two films in this uniquely horrific franchise. The trailer for Terrifier 2 can also be viewed down below.