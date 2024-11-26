Audiences are about to get a closer look at how Terrifier 3 was made. According to Variety, a documentary centered around the production of the successful horror sequel will be making its way to Screambox next year. The project will be titled Art Attack! The Dissection of Terrifier 3 and will only be available for streaming on Cineverse's streaming platform. One of the most fascinating aspects of the production of Terrifier 3 that will be explored in the documentary is how the violent kills and bloody sequences were brought to life by the team behind the sequel.

Terrifier 3 follows Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera), the woman who defeated Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) in the previous series installment. After recently being released from a mental health facility, Sienna thinks she is safe from the claws of the unstoppable monster. Nothing could've prepared her for what would happen next. Five years after the events of Terrifier 2, Art the Clown's hibernation period ends. Fate is about to reunite the two enemies in a story, forcing Sienna to face her biggest fears again.

Damien Leone returned to work in Terrifier 3 after introducing Art the Clown to the world through the previous movies of the franchise. The filmmaker is excited about developing the character's future. Even though Terrifier 3 was only recently released in theaters, the director is already working on Terrifier 4. Not much is known about the next chapter of the story. But judging by how Leone has managed to turn the property into a success, viewers should be excited about the next story featuring Art the Clown.

Art the Clown's Successful Box Office Journey

Terrifier 3 was only released in theaters last month, but the sequel has already become a box-office success. The movie has earned $87 million at the global box office. While that number might not look impressive when compared to the results obtained by blockbusters, it's important to remember that the Terrifier movies are independent productions. The film reportedly only cost $2 million, meaning Terrifer 3 grossed roughly $85 million in profit! For comparison, Terrifier 2 earned $15 million when it was released two years ago. There's no denying that Art the Clown's popularity continues to grow, though it remains to be seen if the next installment will take the franchise to new heights.

Art Attack! The Dissection of Terrifier 3 will be available for streaming on Screambox in early 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.