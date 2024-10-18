Terrifier 3 has been one of the biggest box office wins of the year, and it appears its success isn't going anywhere as it heads into its second weekend in theaters. Ready to kick off weekend #2, Terrifier 3 has now grossed over $25 million domestically and is closing in on $30 million worldwide. While these numbers would be considered a flop for many big budget films that have been released this year, Terrifier 3 has performed this well with a $2 million production budget, meaning the film has already earned well over 10x its cost. In a year marred with box office failures where movies like Argylle and Furiosa either failed to reach their budgets or just barely crossed the mark, Terrifier 3 is proving that you don't need a nine-figure price tag or major stars to perform well at the box office.

After crossing $25 million domestically, Terrifier 3 requires only a few hundred thousand more to pass Abigail, the Dan Stevens and Melissa Barrera-led vampire horror flick. If Terrifier 3 can scrounge together another four million during its second weekend in theaters, it will move past Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1, which boasts 50x its production budget at a $100 million price tag. Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 was such a letdown at the box office that its sequel was actually removed from the release schedule. Once Terrifier 3 scoots past Horizon, it will next pass Reagan, the Dennis Quaid-led presidential biopic which earned just over $29 million at the domestix box office, only a few hundred thousand more than Horizon.

Will There Be a ‘Terrifier 4’?

Close

Terrifier 4 has already been confirmed to be in the works from director Damien Leone himself, which he confirmed just several weeks before the release of the third film. Leone also later teased that the movie would come sooner rather than later, which is no surprise given that Terrifier 3 has been such a massive success. Also, given that the film boasts such a small production budget and was able to release only a few months after it wrapped filming (shout-out to practical effects), it's possible that fans could be seated in a theater for Terrifier 4 as early as next year.

Terrifier 3 is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Terrifier 3 Terrifier 3 follows survivors Sienna and her brother as they attempt to recover from their traumatic encounter with the sinister Art the Clown. As the holiday season arrives, their efforts to find peace are shattered when Art returns, intent on turning their Christmas into a new nightmare. Director Damien Leone Cast Lauren LaVera , David Howard Thornton , Antonella Rose , Elliott Fullam , Samantha Scaffidi , Margaret Anne Florence , Bryce Johnson , Alexa Blair Robertson , Mason Mecartea , Krsy Fox , Luciana VanDette , Clint Howard , Bradley Stryker , Daniel Roebuck , Chris Jericho , Tom Savini Jason Patric , Alex Ross , Kailey Hyman , Kellen Raffaelo , Lisa Marie Falcone , Stephen Cofield Jr. , Corrine Kelly , Joe Falcone , Peter Mitchell , Marie Maser , Jon Abrahams Runtime 125 Minutes Writers Damien Leone Studio(s) Dark Age Cinema , Fuzz on the Lens Productions Distributor(s) Cineverse Franchise(s) Terrifier Expand

FIND TICKETS