It hasn’t been a great year for horror, with several major studio titles failing to live up to expectations over the last few months. But encouraging signs have been seen in recent weeks. Paramount’s Smile 2 topped the box office this weekend, grossing nearly $50 million worldwide. And just a few days before that, the horror genre was given an even bigger reason to celebrate, with the oddball title Terrifier 3 shattering all sorts of expectations and delivering a massive opening. Now, after 10 days of release, the movie already finds itself among the year’s top-grossing horror titles.

With $36.2 million in the bank, Terrifier 3 overtook The Strangers: Chapter 1’s $35 million lifetime haul to become the fifth-biggest horror film of 2024. What’s more, it will overtake Speak No Evil’s $36.4 million haul as early as today to climb another spot on the list. When it does, it’ll trail only Longlegs ($74 million), Alien: Romulus ($105 million), and A Quiet Place: Day One ($138 million). Remarkably, Terrifier 3 is the only unrated title on the list; in fact, it’s the only unrated title in the top 20. The next biggest unrated horror movie is In a Violent Nature, which occupies the 22nd position with a lifetime domestic haul of $4.2 million.

In its short run, Terrifier 3 has overtaken far more accessible horror movies such as Abigail ($25 million), The First Omen ($20 million), and Immaculate ($15 million). The genre used to be relatively bankable not too long ago, with studios spending small and usually seeing major returns on investment. But things changed this year after a string of misfires. Of course, Longlegs was an anomaly; and the success of edgy titles such as Late Night with the Devil, The Substance, and MaXXXine needs to be celebrated, but each of these movies was operating on a smaller scale. What the year 2024 is missing is the horror blockbusters.

Horror Is Long Overdue a Comeback

Produced on a reported budget of $2 million, Terrifier 3 worked because of an elaborate marketing campaign orchestrated by distributor Cineverse, which used Terrifier 2’s theatrical release as a proof of concept that niche horror movies could be sold successfully in the mainstream. A gory epic revolving around the murderous entity known as Art the Clown, Terrifier 3 opened to strong reviews, and even better audience response. It holds an 87% audience score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, which means that the movie has a solid shot of hitting the $50 million milestone by the end of its domestic run. You can watch Terrifier 3 in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.