In a year when several major studio horror films have under-performed at the box office, an unrated three-quel to a niche franchise has emerged as one of the biggest hits of the genre. Terrifier 3 shattered expectations in its first weekend, and followed it up with a solid performance in its sophomore frame. Now, less than two full weeks into its theatrical run, the film has risen up the rankings on the list of the top-grossing horror films of the year.

With $37 million, Terrifier 3 recently overtook Speak No Evil's $36 million lifetime domestic haul to become the fourth-biggest horror hit of the year. It now trails only Longlegs ($74 million), Alien: Romulus ($105 million) and A Quiet Place: Day One ($138 million) on the charts. Interestingly, of these top five films, only Longlegs can be described as a pure horror; Romulus and A Quiet Place: Day One also involve elements of science-fiction, while Speak No Evil can also qualify as a straight thriller.

Either way, the year 2024 has been rather ordinary for the genre, with a string of studio releases failing to do well at the box office. So far, only three titles this year have managed to crack the $50 million mark, while only two have passed the $100 million milestone. Horror has long been regarded as one of the most bankable genres in the marketplace, with studios often generating huge returns on investment by spending relatively little.

But even a production banner as dependable as Blumhouse has struggled this year with films such as Night Swim ($32 million), Imaginary ($28 million), and AfrAId ($6 million) all tanking. However, a handful of smaller releases have managed to generate solid numbers, all things considered. Alongside Terrifier 3, which cost a reported $2 million to produce, Longlegs defied the odds on the way to blockbuster numbers, while Immaculate cemented Sydney Sweeney's star-appeal.

Terrifier 3 is directed by Damien Leone, who also helmed the first and second films in the gory franchise. While the first Terrifier didn't make an impression theatrically, it became a cult favorite on streaming. Terrifier 2 debuted in 2022 and passed the $10 million mark in its lifetime run. And thanks to strong reviews - it holds a 75% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes - Terrifier 3 is on track to gross more than $50 million in its domestic run. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.