One of the most delightful box office stories of the year has been Terrifier 3, which recently crossed $50 million at the worldwide box office despite being produced for only $2 million. The low-budget horror flick recently made more headlines when it hit $43 million domestically, meaning it had officially scooted past Madame Web which boasts a production budget of $80 million, 40x that of Terrifier 3. Madame Web performed better overseas than it did in the United States, earning $56 million in international territories to pair with its $43 million domestic total for a worldwide $100 million. Thanks to it moving past the Sony Spider-Man Universe movie with ease, Terrifier 3 is now one of the top 30 highest-grossing movies of 2024 at the domestic box office.

Terrifier 3 has been breaking all manner of box office records, also recently becoming the highest-grossing unrated movie ever after passing Beyoncé’s recent concert film which was released just last year. The first Terrifier was produced for only $35,000 and grossed $342,000, still more than 10x its reported cost. The sequel bumped up the production cost to $250,000 but earned a whopping $15.6 million at the worldwide box office, which pales in comparison to Terrifier 3’s total of more than $50 million. Low-budget horror movies have proven to have one of the highest success rates at the box office this year, and Terrifier 3 is not only continuing that trend but defining it. The horror film was written and directed by Damien Leone and stars Lauren LaVera, David Howard Thornton, Antonella Rose, and Elliot Fulham.

How Much Higher Can ‘Terrifier 3’ Climb in the Domestic Box Office Rankings

While it currently sits as the 30th highest-grossing movie of the year at the 2024 domestic box office, Terrifier 3 could climb several ranks higher, possibly even to the #28 spot. The film needs only a few hundred thousand to pass Argylle, which it is almost sure to do before the weekend, and then it will need a bigger boost of about $4 million to pass Challengers, Zendaya’s spicy tennis drama. Venom: The Last Dance is currently ahead of Challengers but poised to keep rising in the rankings during its second weekend in theaters.

Terrifier 3 is still playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Terrifier 3 Terrifier 3 follows survivors Sienna and her brother as they attempt to recover from their traumatic encounter with the sinister Art the Clown. As the holiday season arrives, their efforts to find peace are shattered when Art returns, intent on turning their Christmas into a new nightmare. Director Damien Leone Cast Lauren LaVera , David Howard Thornton , Antonella Rose , Elliott Fullam , Samantha Scaffidi , Margaret Anne Florence , Bryce Johnson , Alexa Blair Robertson , Mason Mecartea , Krsy Fox , Luciana VanDette , Clint Howard , Bradley Stryker , Daniel Roebuck , Chris Jericho , Tom Savini Jason Patric , Alex Ross , Kailey Hyman , Kellen Raffaelo , Lisa Marie Falcone , Stephen Cofield Jr. , Corrine Kelly , Joe Falcone , Peter Mitchell , Marie Maser , Jon Abrahams Runtime 125 Minutes Writers Damien Leone Distributor(s) Cineverse Expand

