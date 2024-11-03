Even as the holdover horror hit Smile 2 passed major box office milestones of its own this week, the far more offbeat Terrifier 3 did its bit in reviving interest in the horror genre after a difficult past few months. Now in its fourth weekend of release, Terrifier 3 passed a massive domestic box office milestone, cementing itself not only among the year’s top horror hits but also as one of the biggest independent blockbusters in recent memory. Unlike the other titles above it, Terrifier 3 is unrated, features no major stars, and cost a fraction to produce.

The movie’s commercial performance has been staggering to behold. Buoyed by the ever-increasing popularity of Art the Clown, Terrifier 3 shocked the industry with a $19 million debut at the domestic box office — easily the best of the trilogy, and among the best of the year for a pure horror film. It grossed around $3 million this weekend from over 2,300 domestic locations, finally pushing its running total past the $50 million mark. At this rate, Terrifier 3 is all but guaranteed to gross over $60 million by the end of its run.

It’s now the fifth-highest-grossing horror movie of the year, behind Smile 2 ($52 million), Longlegs ($74 million), Alien: Romulus ($105 million) and A Quiet Place: Day One ($138 million). Unlike those films, which have been distributed by major studios, and in the case of Longlegs, by the reputed indie outfit Neon, Terrifier 3 was released by Cineverse. The corporation utilized its horror media ecosystem to promote the film and has successfully displayed the power of targeted marketing.

'Terrifier 3' Took the Edgy Franchise to the Next Level

It helped that the Terrifier franchise had already accumulated legions of devoted fans. All three films have been directed by series overlord Damien Leone. Released in 2018, the first Terrifier didn’t make much of a dent at the box office but was successful on digital streaming platforms. Distribution rights to the series were subsequently taken over by Cineverse, which released Terrifier 2 to surprisingly solid results in 2022. The movie ended up making over $10 million domestically and more than $15 million worldwide, against a reported production budget of $250,000.

Terrifier 3 reportedly cost only $2 million to produce and has generated a global total of $57 million so far. The movie opened to stellar audience response and mostly positive reviews. It holds a “fresh” 76% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and an even better 86% audience score. You can watch Terrifier 3 in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Terrifier 3 Terrifier 3 follows survivors Sienna and her brother as they attempt to recover from their traumatic encounter with the sinister Art the Clown. As the holiday season arrives, their efforts to find peace are shattered when Art returns, intent on turning their Christmas into a new nightmare. Director Damien Leone Cast Lauren LaVera , David Howard Thornton , Antonella Rose , Elliott Fullam , Samantha Scaffidi , Margaret Anne Florence , Bryce Johnson , Alexa Blair Robertson , Mason Mecartea , Krsy Fox , Luciana VanDette , Clint Howard , Bradley Stryker , Daniel Roebuck , Chris Jericho , Tom Savini Jason Patric , Alex Ross , Kailey Hyman , Kellen Raffaelo , Lisa Marie Falcone , Stephen Cofield Jr. , Corrine Kelly , Joe Falcone , Peter Mitchell , Marie Maser , Jon Abrahams Expand

