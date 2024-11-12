With a budget of only $2 million, Terrifier 3 has been arguably the biggest success story of the year at the box office. It recently passed $53 million domestically and $16 million internationally for a worldwide total of just under $70 million, nearly 30x its production cost. One of its most impressive feats of late was passing To the Limit (1989) to become one of the top 10 highest-grossing non-rated movies ever. Things are finally slowing down for Terrifier 3 after its fifth full weekend in theaters; the movie still grossed another $1.4 million but fell to the #10 spot, but even if it left theaters right now without ever earning another dime, it would still be considered a major box office success, which have been few and far between this year.

Terrifier 3 has also carved its name on several impressive box office lists, including being one of the top 30 highest-grossing films of the year. It had no trouble overtaking Challengers and Argylle to reach the top 30, but it has its work cut out for it if it wants to climb any higher, needing more than $5 million to pass Joker: Folie à Deux, one of the biggest box office flops of the year. Terrifier 3 is also nearing the top 100 highest-grossing horror movies of all time list, currently sitting in the #111 spot, recently toppling The Devil Inside (2012) and Final Destination (2000) but short of Saw X (2023) and Paranormal Activity 4 (2012). Terrifier 3 stars Lauren LaVera and David Howard Thornton and was written and directed by Damien Leone.

What Are the Highest-Grossing Horror Movies Ever?

Stephen King’s IT, which premiered in 2017, is the highest-grossing horror movie of all time, earning $328 million domestically and $372 million internationally for a worldwide total of just over $700 million. The sequel, It: Chapter Two, ranks #4 on the list, earning $211 million in the United States and $255 million in foreign marks bringing its total to $467 million, a far cry from the original. Jaws, the 1975 classic from Steven Spielberg, is the second-highest-grossing horror movie of all time, earning $272 million and $210 internationally to bring its worldwide total to more than $483 million, which would make it one of the highest-grossing movies of 2024 despite premiering almost 50 years ago.

