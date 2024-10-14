There are two clowns fighting against each other at the box office, but one has proven to be less of a joke than the other. After its first weekend in theaters, Terrifier 3 has jumped to the top spot, grossing more than $18 million domestically. The film is already the highest-grossing in the franchise — the first Terrifier failed to gross even $500,000 while the sequel hit $15 million — and is already about to reach the top 50 for the highest-grossing domestic movies of 2024. Terrifier 3 currently sits at exactly $18.3 million in the #51 spot, with Tarot at #50 earning $18.7 million, and The Watchers at #49 with $19 million. With Art the Clown's success shining bright on opening weekend, Terrifier 3 is poised to become one of the top 50 domestic movies of the year today, or tomorrow at the latest.

Terrifier 3 is an indie horror flick that follows Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) who unleashes chaos in the form of brutal murders on the residents of Miles County on Christmas Eve. The film is holding strong at a 76% from critics and a 79% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the second-highest-rated entry in the franchise behind the sequel, Terrifier 2. In addition to Thornton, Terrifier 3 also stars Lauren LaVera, Antonella Rose, Elliot Fullam, and Samantha Scaffidi, and the film was written and directed by Damien Leone. Leone has been working with Art for more than 15 years, first directing the 2008 short film, The 9th Circle, and later the 2011 and 2013 shorts, Terrifier and All Hallows' Eve, all of which feature the murdering-clown.

What Are the Highest-Grossing Domestic Movies of 2024?

Close

Inside Out 2 currently sits as the highest grossing domestic movie of the year thus far, earning more than $650 million in the U.S., including an opening weekend total of $154 million. Deadpool & Wolverine surpassed Inside Out 2's domestic opening weekend total, raking in $211 million during its first few days in theaters, but its final domestic total falls short of the Pixar sequel at $635 million. Despicable Me 4 and Dune: Part Two hold the third and fourth place spots with $361 and $282 million domestically.

Terrifier 3 has grossed more than $18 million domestically after only a few days in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Terrifier 3 Terrifier 3 follows survivors Sienna and her brother as they attempt to recover from their traumatic encounter with the sinister Art the Clown. As the holiday season arrives, their efforts to find peace are shattered when Art returns, intent on turning their Christmas into a new nightmare. Director Damien Leone Cast Lauren LaVera , David Howard Thornton , Antonella Rose , Elliott Fullam , Samantha Scaffidi , Margaret Anne Florence , Bryce Johnson , Alexa Blair Robertson , Mason Mecartea , Krsy Fox , Luciana VanDette , Clint Howard , Bradley Stryker , Daniel Roebuck , Chris Jericho , Tom Savini Jason Patric , Alex Ross , Kailey Hyman , Kellen Raffaelo , Lisa Marie Falcone , Stephen Cofield Jr. , Corrine Kelly , Joe Falcone , Peter Mitchell , Marie Maser , Jon Abrahams Runtime 125 Minutes Writers Damien Leone Studio(s) Dark Age Cinema , Fuzz on the Lens Productions Distributor(s) Cineverse Expand

FIND TICKETS