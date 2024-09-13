Horror fans are officially less than a month away from the deadly release of Terrifier 3. The third film in director Damien Leone’s Art the Clown Terrifier franchise is about to deck the bloody halls of the Christmas season. The marketing thus far has been killer, with there being an endless Red Sea of new merchandise, and you can even call Art on the phone. Something that has hilariously led to the iconic slasher villain paying his fans over Venmo. Tickets for the upcoming slasher sequel are on sale. In addition, it has now been announced that there will be a scream-worthy Terrifier double feature to celebrate Art’s long-awaited return to the big screen.

Revealed on Terrifier’s official Instagram account, for one night only on Thursday, October 10, fans can watch Terrifier 2 and Terrifier 3 back-to-back in a double feature. This is the Thursday preview night before Terrifier 3 opens up on the following Friday. It’s being billed as the “Ultimate Damien Leone Double Feature”. It makes sense that both of these films would be shown together as Terrifier 3 is continuing the story of the franchise’s final girl, Sienna Shaw, played by Lauren LaVera. Sienna was introduced in the first sequel.

What Is ‘Terrifier 3’ About?

Taking place five years after the events of Terrifier 2, the next chapter follows back up with Sienna and her brother Jonathan, who both survived Art’s second murder spree in Miles County. The siblings are trying to move on and have a nice family Christmas together. However, their trauma quickly comes back to them when Art comes down the chimney this ill-fated Christmas Eve. No one, not even children, is safe from the demonic clown this holiday season.

Along with LaVera, the slasher sequel also stars David Howard Thornton, Elliott Fullam, Samantha Scaffidi, Chris Jericho, and Daniel Roebuck as Santa Claus. This has been said to be the goriest and scariest film of the franchise. That has excited fans given that the first two films have been some of the bloodiest films of the 21st century to date. The sequel will also dive more into Sienna’s deceased father’s connection to Art, which was mysteriously teased in Terrifier 2.

When Does ‘Terrifier 3’ Release?

Terrifier 3 is officially releasing in theaters on October 11, 2024. You can buy your tickets for both the film and the double feature on Terrifier’s website. Check out the trailer above. To catch up on the franchise, the first two Terrifier films are streaming for free on Tubi.

