The final countdown has begun for Art the Clown's dreaded return. Horror fans are less than a week away from the release of Damien Leone’s Terrifier 3. In the scream-worthy build-up to Art’s Christmas mayhem, there has been a lot of speculation about how the franchise would continue Terrifier 2’s epic slasher story and scale. It was previously learned that Terrifier’s next chapter would fall in between the runtime of the previous two installments. At just over two hours, Terrifier 3 isn't going to match the length that divided moviegoers with Terrifier 2. However, Leone has revealed it almost did and that an extended cut could be in our future.

In a larger interview with The Hollywood Reporter teasing a wide range of topics surrounding the Christmas-themed slasher, Leone was asked if the shorter runtime compared to its first sequel left anything on the cutting room floor. The answer was a blood-soaked yes. The writer-director specifically said, “I did, actually. A lot. First of all, we knew we didn’t want to make another two-hour and twenty-minute film because [Terrifier 2’s runtime] was so polarizing. So I tried to keep it at a more respectable slasher length, but it got to the point where I still had a two-hour and 25-minute movie.” He would further elaborate:

“I then said that we can’t do that again, and everybody was begging me to keep it under two hours. So I wound up cutting probably five scenes out of this film, and a lot of them I really, really loved. There were some really great character moments that I had to cut out that really fleshed out the relationships a lot more, but maybe one day there’ll be an extended version.”

Leone would then put his focus on the original length of the finale. “Also, the finale of the film was probably ten pages longer. There were a lot more gags and horrifying things going on at the end of the movie, but they were cut in the filming stages.” He would finish his thoughts on an extended cut with what didn't end up being filmed. “As we were getting closer [to production] and I saw how big this movie was getting, I knew that was going to really add to the runtime. So there were things in the script that we didn’t even bother shooting.”

It’ll be interesting to see if fans of the franchise will get to see those cut moments in Terrifier 3’s inevitable physical media release. At the very least, in the form of traditional deleted scenes. Extended/director’s cuts in the horror genre aren't that rare either. In the last half-decade, popular films like Doctor Sleep, Midsommar, and Halloween Kills have received that ghastly honor.

What Is ‘Terrifier 3’ About?

Terrifier 3 takes place five years after the events of Terrifier 2. Despite the time jump, Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) is still understandably dealing with the trauma of her first encounter with Art the Clown. She's trying to have a nice family Christmas with her brother Jonathan (Elliott Fullam), but Art has come back down the chimney to make this Christmas Eve an unforgettable nightmare for Sienna.

No one is safe from Art’s naughty list this time around, not even children. In the same interview with THR, Leone teased where Sienna is as a character with her “still having to go through this supernatural metamorphosis, this metaphysical transformation.” He would go on to say, “She assumes more of a maternal role, in some regard, to her little cousin Gabbie. So it was really cool to explore a new chapter in her life.”

Terrifier 3 , a film that has already made moviegoers walk out and sick to their stomachs, will arrive exclusively in theaters on October 11, 2024 . It won't be the last film in the series as Terrifier 4 has already been confirmed. Leone teased that the upcoming third film leaves fans on “ a blatant cliffhanger. It’s like our Empire Strikes Back of the saga .” and “I would never leave the audience there.”

Terrifier 3

In the third installment of Damien Leone’s breakout horror film, Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Damien Leone Cast David Howard Thornton , Lauren LaVera , Elliot Fullam , Samantha Scaffidi Main Genre Horror Writers Damien Leone Distributor(s) Cineverse Expand

