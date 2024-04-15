The Big Picture Terrifier 3, set to be released on October 25, 2024, promises to bring back the blood-soaked Art the Clown for another terrifying installment.

Filming has officially wrapped on the highly anticipated slasher sequel, with fans eagerly awaiting the return of the enigmatic killer clown.

With a returning cast and promises of even more horrific scenes, Terrifier 3 looks to up the ante for horror fans this fall.

The brutally violent and blood-soaked Art the Clown is coming back once again to instillfear in the hearts of many come this fall, and horror fans are glad. As one of the highly anticipated horror films of 2024, Terrifier 3 is just six months away from its arrival in theaters on October 25. Emerging from the twisted mind of Damien Leone, Art the Clown will return in the third installment of the slasher for a blood soaked Christmas. Ahead of its release later this fall, Bloody Disgusting has announced that filming has officially wrapped on the highly anticipated slasher sequel.

The news comes after filming began earlier in the year, and means fans of the horror slasher can begin to look forward to the return of the enigmatic killer clown who has remained a mystery throughout previous installements. Inspired by a concept of a clown taunting a woman aboard a bus, Art the Clown might be uncomfortable in his first interactions, but as the exchange lingers, he becomes more menacing and threatening. Played by David Howard Thorton, fellow co-star Chris Jericho has teased that Thorton's latest iteration of Art the Clown will be even better. "It's gonna be great. If you love Terrifier 2, you're gonna love Terrifier 3 because it's even better, it ups the ante even more," the pro wrestler said.

Exact plot details on what Terrifier 3 will entail remains under wraps, however, we know Art will be coming home for the holidays this time around. Franchise creator Leone, however, had mapped out the sequel's direction well ahead of time. "“Once I figured out what Part Two was, I knew it was going to be at least a trilogy, so I’ve been working on this since I completed Part Two," he revealed previously. If there exists those who are fans of the franchise and can't stomach gory content, this is one you might consider skipping as Leone promises Terrifier 3 will harbour some of the franchise's most "horrific scenes" so far. "“Can honestly say we just filmed one of the most insanely horrific scenes of the Terrifier franchise and you’ll never believe who couldn’t handle it on set the bts is hilarious. Can’t wait for you all to see!”

The Returning Cast for Christmas in Hell

Terrifier 3 is written and directed by Leone with producer Phil Falcone returning to the franchise. This third installment will try to match the exploits of Terrifier 2 which was made on a budget of $250,000 and going on to excel at the box office, making over $15 million worldwide. The indie sequel will feture a returning cast that includes Lauren LaVera who has gone on to become a beloved star of the genre. Thornton will reprise the role of the enigmatic clown, witht the feature also seeing the return of Samantha Scaffidi, and Elliot Fullam. The official plot synopsis for Terrifier 3 via Cineverse reads:

In the third installment of Damien Leone’s breakout horror film, Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve.

Terrifier 3 hits theaters on October 25, 2024.